Oureducation.in Providing Biggest Online Education Portal with Listing of All Colleges in India

Mumbai, Maharastra -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- We are happy to announce the release the beta version of Oureducation.in; a one site stop for all academic aspirants looking for various courses and career opportunities. The site comes packed with interesting polls and trivia to keep the reader up-to-date with the recent happenings and to allow the person a platform to share their views. The unique beta version of Oureducation.in is a software release well thought-out to be a partial preview; despite the fact that it may consist of many standard paradigm features, it is not hitherto ready for extensive discharge or deal. Throughout this phase of development of site Oureducation.in, the developers smartly bring together necessary feedback from users about the product's functionality and creativity, getting a clear picture of their likes and demands that should be accomplished prior to its open release. As known to experts that the beta version of a program can be either "closed," which is limited to a specific group of users, or "open," which is available to the general public. During this testing and experimenting, organisers and developers might release several versions of a program, together with different improvements and even bug fixing in iterations.



This site Oureducation.in has become the "go-to" site for people in search of a complex world of education queries and issues, and for institutions who want to be part of the largest education interface professionals marketing web portal. Since its launching, Oureducation.in has created quite a loud buzz on the educational Forums and Blogs. Consumers have been returning to the site to see the latest education related Daily News and Articles that are filled with awareness and quality information ingredients.



The site Oureducation.in also gives you a platform to advertise about your institution and give a major possibility for the viewers to get to know more about it. We seek to improve our site with each passing day; and hence we come with a feedback system where a dedicated team takes the important views into notice and we assure for every solution that we can provide. The idea behind launching a beta site is only to make things more exciting and approachable. We are happy to share with you the latest beta version of Oureducation.in.



To shift your focus on one of the most important sections of our website; the category of colleges makes an interesting read and a powerful tool to access valid very important data. The information presented in this section; just like every section of our website; has been meticulously worked upon by our senior team of experts and professionals and is really a powerhouse of information.



The directory section offers information on a wide variety of courses from food management to engineering and each and every discipline that can support a carrier.



There is little that a person would not be able to find at this location about colleges and other education scenario as yet we are on the path of perfection. This section also features a list of some of the top colleges in the world and what really sets them apart from the crowd. To be more focussed the site Oureducation.in also offers a bulletin board where information about admissions is provided and updated on regular basis and comes at great rescue for users. We would really like your support and concern to help us improve our site so that we could be more and more helpful to you.



We invite you to visit Oureducation.in today!



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Website : http://www.oureducation.in