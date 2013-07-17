Out: Compelling New Young Adult Novel Turns Tables on Gay Marriage Debate.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The current debate on Gay Marriage has divided generations, Capitol Hill and even the nation. However, a bold and powerful new novel by California’s Laura Preble is turning tables on the issue and allowing people to view their opinions from the ‘other side’.



While geared towards young adults, ‘Out’ will provoke deep thought and even the shifting of opinion among readers of any age.



Synopsis:



In a society where ‘perpendiculars,’ opposite-sex couples, are forbidden, persecuted, freakish…Chris Bryant, a preacher’s son, finds himself in love…with a girl. Chris has always been faithful to his Anglicant religion – even though he’s never felt like everyone else, never felt…parallel. And then it happens: he meets her. Carmen. Daughter of one of the leading Perpendicular prosecutors…the girl he knows he can’t live without.



Carmen has always thought the treatment of Perps is barbaric – but to actually be one? To fall in love with Chris and openly admit to it is suicide. Their only chance to be together is the Underground, a secret society Chris’s sister introduces him to that is determined to mount an attack against the social restrictions of the Anglicant church.



They want to make an example of Chris and Carmen, two Perps from high social families, to become the catalyst for an uprising that will threaten the traditions of their society’s families and church. But the cost of involvement just might be death for them both.



As the author explains, her narrative is serving as a wake-up call to those who don’t believe in equal marriage rights.



“I’m a Gay Straight Alliance adviser at West Hills High in Santee, and the mother of a son who is gay. I’ve had to watch while many students and people I know and love are denied the rights everyone else takes for granted. I mean, if straight people can run off to Las Vegas and get married drunk by a guy in an Elvis suit, how is that ‘honoring’ traditional marriage?” asks Preble, who also wrote ‘The Queen Geek Social Club trilogy (Berkley JAM)’.



Continuing, “What I want people to think about is this: sexual orientation is not a preference. It’s not like choosing the color of your couch or deciding on dinner. It’s like having blue eyes instead of brown, or being born Chinese instead of Swiss. What I really hope to do is to get people in the majority to feel what it would be like to be ostracized for being who they were born to be. I don’t know of any straight people who ‘decided’ to be straight. They just knew.”



Acclaimed author Catherine Ryan Hyde (‘Pay It Forward’) noted that “your message is quite obvious from the start: that it’s pointless and wrong to persecute people for who they love.”



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Out is excellent, emotional and thought-provoking read. How the author thinks through every minute detail of reversing our currently warped society values of Homophobia and creates a world in reverse is amazing. This should be a must read for anyone who has difficulty perceiving life outside of their own small existence,” says R. Busby, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Dan Tricarico was equally impressed, adding, “OUT is a compelling book that invites the reader to have empathy for those who have been persecuted or reviled in society, but does it in a way that turns our preconceived notions and expectations on their ears.”



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Out’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1aLlWXp. For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.preblebooks.com/



About Laura Preble

Laura Preble is the award-winning author of the young adult series, Queen Geek Social Club (Penguin/Berkley Jam), which includes the novels Queen Geeks in Love and Prom Queen Geeks. She has also won a Kurt Vonnegut Fiction Prize, and has been published in North American Review, Hysteria, and NEA Today.