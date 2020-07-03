OUT Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Redefine Nightlife & Outing!

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- OUT is an all-new nightlife and outing social media platform that has been designed to revolutionize the way people go out in the post-COVID world. In its initial phase, the app will be launched in all of Europe, United States and Canada. However, it will move on to the rest of the world within the first year of its launch. Founded by a London based British entrepreneur Austin Harriott, OUT is the first social media app focused on outings, and its Founder has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



Besides being a one of a kind social media platform, OUT has several amazing features and benefits. One of its many features is its ability to be the ultimate group organizing tool. Moreover, the app also acts as a storage unit for best memories and wildest adventures. Furthermore, OUT also brings friends and family closer in order to provide its users with an all-in-one complete social experience.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/outapp/out-1 and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this app. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 13,000. The creator of this app is also offering a wide range of rewards and perks for the backers and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About This Project

OUT is an emerging new social media app that is making the modern generation social again. The app is designed to revive and renew the social life of people and it is a complete social media platform that is emerging as a new way of how people get in touch with each other in the digital world.



Contact:

Contact Person: Austin Harriott

Company: Jelloh

Country: United Kingdom

Phone: +44 7948415356

Email: austinharriottt@hotmail.com

Website: www.kickstarter.com/projects/outapp/out-1