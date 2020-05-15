Out-of-Band (OOB) Authentication Market Is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2023 : CA Technologies, CensorNet, Deepnet Security

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a verification technique, which uses two different networks that work simultaneously. This type of sophisticated authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and prevents many frauds and hacking. It effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies thefts in online banking. Multifactor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS, and hardware OOB authentication tokens.



Major Key Players of the Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market are:

CA Technologies, CensorNet Ltd., Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto NV, SecurEnvoy ltd, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., Symantec Corporation, TeleSign, and VASCO Data Security International, Inc.



The growth of the global out-of-band authentication is driven by rise in volume of online transactions, continuous increase in advanced & complex threats, and rise in compliance requirements. However, risks associated with OOB authentication with SMS and high product association costs are some of the major restraints of this market. On the contrary, upsurge in adoption of OOB authentication by small- & medium-sized businesses is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.



The global OOB authentication market is segmented on the basis of solution type, end user, and region. Depending on solution type, the market is classified into hardware OOB authentication and phone-based OOB authentication. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance, payment card industry, government, healthcare, and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market covered are:

Hardware OOB authentication

Phone-based OOB authentication



Major Applications of Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market covered are:

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Payment Card Industry

Government

Healthcare

Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Size

2.2 Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Sales by Product

4.2 Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Revenue by Product

4.3 Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



