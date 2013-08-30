Out of the Box Pick to Light Pickstar Proves Winner for SMEs and Pcdata USA

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- The design is simple and translates directly into speed in deployment and maintenance, meaning that industry leaders can start bringing the benefits online quickly. The hardware components are modular and user replaceable, minimizing maintenance and support costs. The PickStar features include:



- High visibility, robust order pick displays

- Flexible mounting method allowing the system to easily adapt/ grow with your operation

- Simple and intuitive Software

- Highly accurate order assembly

- Orders can be handled either by barcode scanning or manual selection

- Picking data can be interfaced back to ERP/WMS system providing real time visibility

- Hassle free user maintenance



Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata USA, based in East Granby, Connecticut, noted, “PickStar differentiates from other Pick to Light systems because it is available as a standard out of the box solution. With PickStar you can install, setup, configure, and deploy a fully operational pick to light system within 2 days, because of its clever and flexible hardware design and its clever software design.”



PickStar is Pcdata USA’s next generation Pick to Light solution that can be installed in just about any environment with minimal operational impact. PickStar’s software has been designed with ease of use and operational simplicity in mind. PickStar requires basic involvement and their intuitive GUI requires a quick training cycle – employees are at full capability in days, not months and manufacturers will not have to rely on IT engineers for support.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974