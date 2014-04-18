Out of Warranty Announces New Upgrades to Website Design with User-Friendly Improvements

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Out of Warranty this month announced upgrades to its interface for a smoother, more user-friendly website. Out of Warranty -- a smartphone, table and PC repair service -- caters to customer service and has an efficient and easily used GUI which improves user-experience.



In addition to the aesthetic upgrades, the four steps in sending out a dysfunctional smartphone or tablet is now sequenced as an easy step-by-step process with prompts initiating the work order and transaction. The simple steps consist of: Detail the damage, Ship it to Out of Warranty, Agree to the Estimate, and Receive your Device with data backup required. Out of Warranty proclaims most devices are repaired within five days.



Out of Warranty provides great customer service including no upfront fees, fast turnaround, data backup of a device, as well as 30 day warranty (excluding water damage) on their work. The organization can handle any device or any damage to a smartphone or tablet including water damage. Electrical problems, port repair charging, or headphone replacements can be repaired.



Out of Warranty is fully-stocked with iPhone, Samsung and other major brand parts in its inventory to ensure repairs are handled quickly and effectively. In addition, the organization can repair PC or other digital products, a short phone call or inquiry will affirm if the particular product can be repaired.



With this week's upgrades to the website, a clear navigability to the content of the site and a devotion to customer service and user-oriented design, Out of Warranty is ready for business. To browse Out of Warranty's repair service, visit outofwarranty.com.