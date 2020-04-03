OUT: The Ultimate App for Going out Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Austin Harriott is a London based emerging entrepreneur and the creator of OUT, which an emerging new social media app for the next generation of social animals. To introduce this new social media app to the world, Austin has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous contributions from the Kickstarter community. According to Austin, OUT is basically a social media application that will make going out more easy and fun for everyone.



"In this free social media app, we are offering several tools such as chatrooms, calendars, group chats and much more." Said Austin Harriott, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "With no ads, no memes, and a simple user interface, we are simply redefining the very landscape of the contemporary social media applications, and we are welcoming everyone on board." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/outapp/out-the-app-designed-to-bring-people-together and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in launch of OUT to the world. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 30,000, and the creators of this app are offering several great perks and rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Austin Harriott

