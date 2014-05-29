New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Electronic cigarettes are battery powered devices that heat a “juice”, nicotine-laced liquid, to generate inhalable vapor, instead of burning tobacco. The vapor from electronic cigarettes is far less harmful as compared to the tobacco’s that contains at least 7,000 chemicals, 70 of which are known to be carcinogenic.



On a research conducted by University College London, 6,000 smokers were interviewed and found out that a fifth had quit the habit with the help of vapes. This is 60 percent higher than those are not using the device.



“E-cigarettes could substantially improve public health because of their widespread appeal and the huge health gains associated with stopping smoking,” said Professor Robert West, lead researcher of the study published in the journal Addiction.



Professor West also stated that quitters may choose to use vapes over an indefinite period of time for there are still no clear signs of long term health risks.



Due to the growing prominence of vapes in the world market, concerns have arisen and expressed that the device might continue to normalize the deadly habit, especially among the younger individuals who may patronize the product. The fact that vapes are found to be less harmful as tobaccos, there are still doubts on the quality of the products that are usually imported from other countries.



Electronic cigarettes have its own risks: vapes’ nicotine levels vary; there are even reports that the device’s vapor contains carcinogens. However, according to previous studies, in terms of toxicity, tests have shown that electronic cigarettes are much safer than the regular ones.



"For the first time in a century, we have an appealing alternative way to give addicted current smokers a satisfying way to give up their combusted products," said David J. Abrams, Professor in the Department of Health, Behavior and Society at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.



Professor Abrams pointed out that vapes are safer for smokers, not “safe”. The risks, if any will arise from long term exposure and inhalation of propylene glycol the common substrate used in making the nicotine juice, is still unknown – e-cigarettes have not been around long enough. Though in a limited exposure, health agencies generally regard propylene glycol as safe; this is the same substance used in toothpaste, asthma inhalers and a lot of food and cosmetic products. Yet, epidemiologists need to monitor its effect on heath, if any, in the long run.



It’s not bad to have an alternative quit smoking, especially if that alternative is found to be safe but still gives that sensation one is getting from that habit. Self discipline and lifestyle change may also help kick the deadly habit out of an individual’s system. It all comes down to one’s willing to stop with or without any aid.



About Canada eCigs

Canada eCigs is 100% Canadian owned and operated located in the heart of the Nations Capital. After nearly 1.5 years of research & development, they are happy to announce that they have partnered with the world leader in electronic cigarette design and manufacturing and they are proud to introduce consumers to the most technologically advanced and superiorly crafted electronic cigarettes sold in Canada today.



Through their extensive research, they have concluded that the overwhelming majority of consumers who are using electronic cigarettes would prefer to always have a pre-filled, fully charged e-cigarette on hand that is ready to be enjoyed at any moment. These same consumers also indicated that they would rather not have to deal with the frequency of filling the cartridges with e-juice and the tedious, time consuming process of cleaning the atomizers every few days. For these reasons, they have focused on their product line to meet the consumer demand.