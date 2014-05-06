Outage Management System (OMS) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- OMS is a tool for identifying and improving the efficiency of restoration and communication with customers. OMS integrates with systems such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Distribution Automation (DA) System, Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Customer Information System (CIS), Interactive Voice Response System (IVR) and Geographic Information System (GIS) for outage management.



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OMS helps in analyzing outage events, calculate restoration time, and providing reliable outage report. The outage management functions as outage notification, outage verification, system restoration, and restoration verification. OMS supports in improving operational efficiencies and communications, and vastly increasing the speed of trouble analysis, allowing managers to make better and faster decisions thereby reducing the dispatching bottlenecks that occur during high-volume outage conditions. The global energy demand driven by the urge to increase customer satisfaction is expected to boost the growth of OMS. However, the lack of reliable and timely outage reporting, slow restoration when outages are nested, and the time spent in diagnosing single-customer, hampers the growth of this market.



Presently, North America and Europe account for highest demand in the OMS. The demand in these regions is primarily driven by increasing information expectation, reduced overtime pay, faster restoration of power, and increasing flexibility of performance based ratemaking.



Some of the key players in the market include General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Telvent GIT, S.A, and ABB Ltd among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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