Outback Rentals Offers Cheap Gatlinburg Cabin Rentals for Family or Group Getaways

Gatlinburg, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Gatlinburg continues to be a favorite destination of many, thanks to the many attractions in the area. Unfortunately, for many families, a vacation getaway is now out of reach due to family finances, but Outback Rentals is working to correct that. "Take advantage of the cheap Gatlinburg cabin rentals offered through Outback Rentals and you won't have to sacrifice luxury during your time away," Eddie Taylor, media spokesperson for Outback Rentals, states.



Gatlinburg offers easy access to rock climbing, amusement parks, live theater and more. Take a trip to Ripley's Aquarium or spend the day at Dollywood. Visit during the summer and do some white water rafting or come during the winter months for downhill skiing and holiday shopping, available through the more than 200 brand name stores in the area. This is in addition to the galleries, antique malls, boutiques and craft stores in close proximity. "No matter what you love to do, Gatlinburg and Outback Rentals offer something for everyone," Taylor goes on to say.



Choose from one, two, three and four plus bedroom cabins or look into cheap cabin rentals for large groups. Most feature hot tubs and/or jacuzzis and guests receive access to amenities such as big screen TVs, fireplaces and game rooms with pool tables. "Many consider Outback Rentals to be their home away from home and you will too once you see all the area and cabins have to offer," Taylor continues.



Other options available through Outback Rentals include chalets, lodges, luxury homes or log cabins. The Gatlinburg cabins provide comfort and convenience to groups of up to 50 in one of the large homes and all come with amenities such as a dishwasher and microwave, central heat/air, a fireplace and more. "Request access to dining areas or meeting rooms for large groups as we will be more than happy to accommodate you. From church groups and youth retreats to association events and conferences, we can be of assistance and strive to make the event a success from start to finish," Taylor explains.



Plan a family reunion with the help of Outback Rentals or take advantage of a honeymoon or wedding package. "Many opt to head to Gatlinburg during the fall due to the beauty of the fall colors in the surrounding mountains. See deer and bear roaming the property or just sit outside and take advantage of a cool mountain evening. No matter what you wish to do while in the area, we'll do everything we can to make your stay at our cabins in Gatlinburg perfect in every way," Taylor declares.



About Outback Rentals

Outback Rentals, located in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, remains a favorite of many travelers looking for a weekend getaway or a family vacation. Charming log cabins and chalets offer the splendor of the mountains while providing easy access to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge attractions. Timeless style and a classic neighborhood setting draw visitors from near and far and all cabins feature impeccable decor and luxurious amenities. Staff members attend to small details and large ones to make sure each visitor's stay meets and exceeds their expectations.