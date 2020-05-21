Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- 4-stroke engine holds dominance in the outboard engines market owing to high power output along with lower environment impact of these motors. Stringent emission norms mandated by several countries across the globe and frequent launch of 4-stroke motors will further support the segment growth. For instance, in February 2019, Mercury Marine launched 400 hp Verado motor for use in large boats including center consoles, bay boats, and larger sport boats.



Commercial applications will showcase significant growth in the outboard engines market owing to rising coastal tourism across the globe. Development of high-powered motors will further enhanced usage of these motors in tourist boats. Additionally, rising boat renting activities for family tour will escalate the product demand over the projected timeframe.



Global outboard engines market forecast will be largely propelled by increased consumer participation in recreational, leisure boating and boat club activities. Outboard motors are extremely easy to handle and operate and offer superior engine acceleration characteristics. Moreover, outboard engines are generally compact in design which enables boat manufacturers to provide additional interior room and accommodate a greater number of people.Advancements in technology have resulted in the development of high-power energy-efficient outboard engines which are extensively used in large boats.



Mounting concerns pertaining to emission of hazardous gases and substances have consequently resulted in development of highly energy-efficient alternatives such as electric fuel type outboard motors. Low-power electric motors are gradually emerging as a potential substitute for gasoline-driven motors and engines. Electric fuel type outboard engines market share will register a healthy 8.5% CAGR over 2019-2025.



High-power outboard engines industry is projected to generate revenues in excess of USD 9.5 billion over the projected timeframe. This growth can be mainly attributed to positive application outlook in larger boats and yachts which are facing robust demand worldwide. Manufacturers are aiming to expand and upgrade their existing motor production facilities and making investments to develop high-power motors to keep up with the global demand.



Europe will showcase considerable growth in outboard engines market owing to increasing production of yachts and leisure boats. Rising watersport events along with several government initiatives to promote coastal tourism will further support the market growth. Additionally, use of these motors in search and rescue operations along with cost guards across the region will escalate the product demand.



