OutBooster Responds to Donald Trump, Switches to FundAnything.com

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- In a bid to raise validation for their OutBooster device made as the world's first hardware based Internet speed booster, the company has declined to submit their idea on Kickstarter in favor of the new crowdfunding platform FundAnything.com launched by Donald Trump after responding to a Tweet late last week.



Fueled further after being featured on startup site, RightStartups.com, the company decided to switch gears and crowdfund the start of the new device for Internet users with slow speeds and choppy Internet service, anywhere in the world.



Their internet booster device enhance poor internet by maximizing the bandwidth to the strongest possible signal available. The best part is the services work with the existing internet connection that a client has and it only takes 2 minutes to set it up and get it working. The company has already lined up manufacturers, so the rewards from the successful funding of their project are guaranteed to contributors.



The company took a unique approach to their FundAnything.com campaign by actually using the platform as an idea validation method. After receiving a contribution from the start, the FundAnything.com team will be reviewing the OutBooster project for possible complete funding by Trump himself.



The project shows to be nearly completed on the OutBooster website, but OutBooster is asking for public confirmation to validate the idea of their device, a device which for the greater good is designed to enhance Internet service to rural and remote areas. Overcrowded places like large suburban neighborhoods and cities are also covered by OutBooster’s secret sauce and their promise of a better quality Internet experience.



OutBooster’s Internet Speed Booster is just one example of thousands of projects that span these popular Crowdfunding sites like Trump's new FundAnything.com ready with a pitch and perk to make a contribution worth your time and wallet.



To learn more about OutBooster, visit their website at http://outbooster.com or contribute to their FundAnything.com project at http://fundanything.com/en/campaigns/internet-speed-booster and claim your own OutBooster device as a contribution reward.



About OutBooster

OutBooster is building the world's first hardware powered Internet speed booster for Internet users with bad connections in rural and heavily populated locations. They are headquartered in Greensboro, NC.



Contact Details:

Bridgett Corning

OutBooster, LLC.

contact@outbooster.com

Greensboro, NC 27404

1-704-594-3032

OutBooster.com