China Outbound MICE Tourism Market Report, Analysis and Forecast to 2025



Summary

China Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is expected to surpass US 28 Billion by 2025.



"China Outbound MICE Tourism Market Report, Analysis and Forecast to 2025" offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for China outbound MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to China outbound MICE travelers flow, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore China outbound MICE tourism market.



A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 21 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of China outbound MICE tourism market.



The countries included in this report are Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Macau, India Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, United States, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, Australia and Other Countries

Further key findings from the report suggest:



- China is one of the fastest growing outbound MICE tourism markets

- Chinese MICE travelers made nearly 5 million trips in 2017.

- United States and Hong Kong generates the highest revenue in the market

- Japan is anticipated to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period



The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:



- Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 - 2025)

- China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

- China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

- Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 - 2025)

- China Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

- China Outbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

- China Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)

- China MICE Travelers Visitation to Major 21 Countries & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

- China MICE Travelers Spending to Major 21 Countries & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

- Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound MICE Tourism Market



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 - 2025)

2.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast

2.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast



3. Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 - 2025)

3.1 China Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast

3.2 China Outbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast



4. China Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)

5. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound MICE Travelers Market

6. China Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending – Top 21 Countries In-depth Analysis (2013 – 2025)



