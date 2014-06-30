Outbounders.com Reaches 10,000 Users

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Outbounders.com has officially reached 10,000 active users. This is the combined total of employers looking for talent to make outbound sales calls and the contractors willing to do the work.



The majority of the new users are experienced sellers, working from home. This surge in new applicants from all over the world gives potential employers that want to grow their sales teams, more hiring options than ever before.



“As we build a larger database of quality contractors, more employers are drawn to our service. As more contractors get hired for well-paying jobs they can do from home, they tell their friends. One feeds the other. And we are constantly improving the user friendliness of our site which doesn't hurt either," says CEO James Stinson.



Regarding specific improvements made, Stinson mentions Outbounders.com has created a more efficient job posting process that lets employers to do mass invites and reviews of potential staff, instead of the time-consuming one-by-one filtering. However, you can still listen to contractor audio samples before hire any contractor.



Outbounders.com has also created a new and improved campaign setup wizard. New clients can create a new sales campaign, assign staff to it, upload training materials and launch in less than 15 minutes.



For companies that want to grow their businesses with a virtual sales team, and for skilled sales people that want the freedom to work from home Outbounders.com is becoming an important connector.



“We are excited to be part of a work force 'revolution' in terms of staff working from home and have made it our goal to have 1 million staff working from home by 2020,” says Stinson.



