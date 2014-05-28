Outbounders.com, the World's Largest Outbound Marketing Company with 7,500 Users, Launches New Membership Model

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Outbounders.com announces a new Premium Membership model for its customers. Main highlights of premium membership are: 0% fees on hiring new sales staff, lower rate for use of Dialer and access to an advanced sales training portal called Ocademy.



Clients who use Outbounders.com currently make use of the platform hire outbound sales staff and pay a 10% fee on top of staff pay, $1/hr to use Outbounders’ technology and are responsible for training staff. Until now. With Outbounders announcing a premium membership option, clients don’t pay the 10% fee. Additionally, Premium Members get as much as a 70% reduction on their $1/hr fee to a flat, $50 a month.



"If you hire even just one long term staff with Outbounders, you will save money being a premium member. We want to reward clients who share our long-term vision of creating one million legitimate home-based jobs for sales people," says Outbounders.com CEO, James Stinson.



Outbounders is also passionate about improving the global work force. By using Ocademy, clients can increase the chances of success for both their campaigns and their individual team members.



"We're excited to reveal Ocademy. We've brought together some of the best sales trainers in the world, a real panel of sales experts to help you grow your business and make your teams better," says Stinson.



For a limited time, Outbounders.com offers new clients a free trial membership from now through May by using coupon code 'OBMay2014' . New clients will be prompted to upgrade at the completion of signing up. For June, new clients can make use of the membership trial using coupon code 'OBJune2014'. Clients can use one only of the coupon codes.



Premium Membership comes at $99/mo or $2,000 for Lifetime Premium Membership. Existing clients will be able to upgrade through their Outbounders dashboard to access the Premium Membership benefits.



Other staffing sites like Odesk, Elance, or Freelancer still charge fees as high as 10% to hire staff using their platforms, do not offer niche technology or recruiting specific to operating sales campaigns and do not have any membership programs for loyal customers.



About Outbounders

Outbounders.com is the world’s largest outbound telemarketing marketplace with over 7,500 users.