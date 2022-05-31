Outdoor Agriculture to Be Largest Agricultural Textiles Market Segment During Forecast Period

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- The global Agricultural textiles market is projected to grow from USD 14.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%, between 2021 and 2026 period. The driving factor for the Agricultural textiles market is high growth in outdoor applications. Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are the fastest-growing segments of the Agricultural textiles market for outdoor applications.



The key players following the strategies between 2016 to 2021 are Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Belton industries, Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, Diatex SAS, and Garware Technical Fibres Limited. The companies are majorly following new product launch as the strategy to grow and expand the market.



Belton industries (US) was started in 1916, by 1927 the company had evolved into a successful business and sold their packaging unit to a fortune 500 company and focused on the textile business. In 1980 the company narrowed down the focus on speciality and niche markets. Belton Industries, Inc. is a specialty weaver of fabrics for furniture, military, industrial, civil engineering, environmental and agricultural markets. And employs state-of-the-art equipment to extrude polypropylene and polyethylene resins into yarns of diverse colours and performance attributes. Belton Industries has a 200,000-square-foot factory near Belton, South Carolina, that is open 24 hours a day, five days a week and is 100% owned and operated in the United States.



Hy-Tex (UK) Limited is a long-standing family firm that was started in 1991 on a solid foundation of technological and biodegradable textile expertise. The company has built an exceptional reputation for supplying high-quality items at reasonable prices, backed up by courteous, prompt service and a thorough understanding of the materials and their applications. The company does not specialize in only one product, it has diversified itself into many niche markets areas to satisfy the customer's needs. The diverse portfolio includes products for construction, landscaping, and building industries.