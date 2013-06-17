Outdoor Blanket by Freddie and Sebbie: New Luxury Outdoor Blanket with Water Proof Backing Exclusive to Amazon

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Tired of laying the baby down on a blanket on the ground only to have moisture seep through? With the new outdoor waterproof blanket, that concern is a thing of the past.



Makers of quality baby produces, Freddie and Sebbie introduce this outdoor blanket that locks the wet away from your baby, except for what the baby produces on his own. The very generous size means there is plenty of room for other family members to sit down and not worry about getting up with wet pants.



“Never again will you have to sit down and wonder if you’re going to stand up with wet pants. With this durable blanket, you can sit and get up any time with dry clothes,” said Neil, creator of the outdoor blanket. “You can lay the baby down for a nap and he’ll get up as dry as when he laid down, except for his diaper.”



The burberry style outdoor blanket with water proof backing is ready to be taken anywhere. At home in the back yard, the beach, in the bleachers at a ball game or as a cover in a cold building. The blanket can be seen at http://www.amazon.com/Outdoor-Blanket-Carrying-Guaranteed-Guarantee/dp/B00CLAZLN8/



“When we were looking at a good waterproof outdoor blanket, we wanted something that you can use inside or outside, something to take to the stadium as well as a picnic,” Neil said. “It had to look good as well as be tough enough to stand up to family use.”



The soft leather carry handle has a pair of buckle straps that secure it.



- Waterproof luxury



- Rugged yet soft construction



- Made by hand



- Large 78-inch x 55-inch area when unfolded



- Toss in any washing machine to clean



- Rolls up for easy carrying



- Lifetime no hassle replacement guarantee from Freddie and Sebbie



Hand made with 100 percent polyester and an acrylic foam interior for comfort, the PEVA backing will not let any water get through. The heavy duty construction still provide maximum comfort but will not rip or tear like cheaper models.



“Freddie and Sebbie demand quality. That way you get quality when you place an order,” Neil said.



Freddie and Sebbie outdoor blanket with water proof backing is available exclusively on Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/Outdoor-Blanket-Carrying-Guaranteed-Guarantee/dp/B00CLAZLN8/



Contact:

Freddie and Sebbie

support@freddieandsebbie.com

freddieandsebbie@gmail.com