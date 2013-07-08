Outdoor Blanket: The Perfect All Weather Outdoor Blanket for Any Occasion by Freddie and Sebbie

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Summer is on and the desires to go out and enjoy the long, warm days are as far as the front door. Those with small children know how harsh sand can be and grass stains are equally annoying.



There is a solution, from the same people who have brought other great gadgets for children. Freddie and Sebbie are proud to introduce their new Outdoor, All-Weather Blanket.



“This new blanket is everything a parent would want in a blanket for outdoor enjoyment. Large size, comfortable and best of all, lightweight and easily portable,” said Neil of Freddie and Sebbie.



Leather handles on the blanket make convenient and helpful carrying a breeze. The high quality construction means years of quality use without damage.



“The backing is PEVA waterproof, 100 percent polyester acrylic foam. This means it is great for the beach and picnics,” said Neil.



Because it is Freddie and Sebbie, this is a product that can be trusted. Freddie and Sebbie manufacture only the finest products for children and their parents. This means the best in safety and reliability.



“Freddie and Sebbie are names for our children,” said Neil, “and we started this product line to address the needs of all parents.”



Like all Freddie and Sebbie products, the Outdoor Blanket comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee, one of the best in the business.



Freddie and Sebbie deal exclusively with Amazon.com for all of their product line. The widespread reach of Amazon.com meant that Freddie and Sebbie could sell their products to a larger audience.



“The more people we can reach and help, the better,” said Neil.



For more information or to order with Amazon.com’s secure server, visit

http://www.amazon.com/Outdoor-Blanket-Carrying-Guaranteed-Guarantee/dp/B00CLAZLN8/



Contact:

Freddie and Sebbie

support@freddieandsebbie.com

freddieandsebbie@gmail.com

Tel: 888-749-3576

www.freddieandsebbie.com