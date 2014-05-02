Outdoor Blankets of Freddie and Sebbie Builds a Name as Amazon's Top Most Selling Product

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The latest and most popular Outdoor Blanket of Freddie and Sebbie is now in the market and includes lifetime guarantee and also the Amazon’s most bought product because of its excellent features of chequered large blanket size with leather carrying handle for quick travel and storage and also a waterproof backing to keep you fresh and dry during picnics and beach trips.



Neil, co-owner of Freddie and Sebbie, who created the announcement, documented he had made a check of the number of "Amazon Verified Purchases", said he was surprised how popular their outdoor blanket has become, as people began to ready themselves for the fantastic springtime outdoor pursuits.



"When I talk about ‘Amazon Verified Purchases’, I am speaking of consumers who have purchased and provided their own review of the item at Amazon.com," said Neil, who points to some of those purchasers/reviewers - among them D. Smith "DS", Matthew Charles Owens, D. Wells, James Stroman, James Stroman, and John Williamson.



D. Smith "DS", who lives in San Diego, CA, commented: "I was exploring bunch of blankets, up to $300 range and chose to give this a go and I am happy I did. Really well made, small when rolled up, very light, this is just what I was searching for since I use it on a lawn in a park in which grass sometimes moist and bottom layer keeps the moisture out. I absolutely would recommend this to anyone."



Matthew Charles Owens from Florida said: "Beautiful blanket, excellent size for a picnic, surely worth the money. The cute carrying handle is a superb touch also."



D. Wells, Kansas City, Mo, said: "I was looking for a large blanket that was in fact water-resistant. Most others are much smaller, and generally only water-resistant, rather than waterproof. I tested a small spot in one corner with water, and it didn't leak through the backing. Precisely what I needed." Positive feedbacks regarding the outdoor blanket were remarkable and one costumer claimed ,"Love this item and purchased two of them... one for each car! Makes a great back up blanket and throw down for a picnic. The backing may be a bit of slick for some surfaces, but haven't used it out yet on the lawn just the living room floor! Feels good and love the good warranty!, " mentioned by James Stroman.



One the commentaries in the evaluation stated, "This product (the Freddie and Sebbie’s outdoor blanket) is ideal for our Girl Scout Brownie outings - also, it is extremely appealing and retracts into a compact, quick to carry roll," and this came from E. Campbell, a delighted client.



John Williamson, who is from NYC & Bucks County, PA, was a little more expressive, and provided the following review of the Freddie and Sebbie all-purpose blanket: "One could easily say that outdoor blankets are ideal for summer use with picnics, family events and the like. Yet more often than not, they get put away in the closet after Labor Day, not to emerge again until spring appears.



This blanket is ultimately functional because of its combined and distinctive features making Freddie and Sebbie’s Outdoor Blanket the choicest blanket in market. This blanket is also roomy due to its remarkable size, 78 inches long and 58 inches wide, plus it has a modern design of Burberry style blanket. It offers a water-resistant PEVA backing, and because the facing is 100% polyester, it's machine washable.



The end stitches of the blanket are amazingly achieved in such a manner that it makes the blanket sturdy. The blanket is 6 1/2 feet long and 4 ½ feet wide make it ideal for four adults to sit on or two adults to lie down. The remarkable features of the leather carrying handle with a couple of straps give this outdoor blanket an edge above other blankets because it helps you lock up the rolled blanket in a neat and stylish way. It will be just simple for you to unroll the blanket and roll it back again.



Keeping it flat, just fold the exterior edges into the middle so that they almost meet, then fold it again onto itself. After that, fold the ends of the blanket to meet in the center and finally you roll it up. Try this a couple of times and you'll probably not forget. After that, it's simple to buckle the two leather straps so you can carry and stow this blanket. Twenty-four hours a day browse the primary product page and look for the small chart illustrations of how to utilize the blanket.



I've both transported via the leather handle as found in the product photographs and also with a couple of spare accessory straps hooked to my camera bag, and that assists in extended trips. "Bottom line is that this Outdoor Blanket is a superb and strongly recommended product. It's resilient, useful in all occasions and functional. And it's supported by a lifetime free replacement guarantee, which is rare these days."



About Freddie and Sebbie

Freddie and Sebbie is a brand new company about to launch selling high quality, value for money baby products. We are two brothers in our 40's, married (not to each other) with six children between us, the youngest of which are two baby twins called "Freddie and Sebbie".



We personally have spent a small fortune on baby products and accessories, and in our search for high quality, value for money goods we have found some great products we can share, so we decided to start a business offering them to other parents. We are certain you’re going to love the products, and we all personally use them with our own children.



Go to Amazon.com for further specifics of the lifetime no-hassle free replacement for Outdoor Blanket by Freddie and Sebbie: http://www.amazon.com/Outdoor-Blanket-Chequered-Guaranteed-Guarantee/dp/B00CLAZLN8/



For Media Contact:

Freddie and Sebbie

Paradise Road

Las Vegas,

NV

9126-9502

Tel: 888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com



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