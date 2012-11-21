Outdoor Business in Hampshire Launches Planning Service for Hen Parties

Beaulieu, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- When you are attempting to plan the ideal Hen party it is easy to struggle when putting together ideas for the event, fortunately a Hampshire based business has the answers.



Being chosen as bridesmaid for a close friend is an exciting time. You’ll play an essential role in the day and it’s because she thinks you’re such a close friend that she’s chosen to rely on you to do the job. What will you do? Help to find the perfect dress, hold her flowers, calm her nerves on the day and plan the big send off to mark her last few days of being single…the Hen party!



But where is the best place to start planning? A critical first question will need to be; where will you hold the party? What games and events will you have? How do you make this Hen party the best of all Hen parties? There are great activities in the north of England and excellent hotels and stately homes across the country, and thousands of websites with ideas for Hen parties. So, which do you choose? Surely there is something that’s original and memorable, but with a keen eye on budgets.



Want the good news? There is! Want to find the perfect things to do in Hampshire? The New Forest has to be on the list and offers the answer to your Hen party dilemmas. The area is commonly bypassed by most hen party planners but there are so many benefits, including beautiful accommodation suitable for different budgets, and many restaurants and pubs for the perfect food.



If you’re still not sure, picture this as one of many Bournemouth hen weekends we can help organise: you get to the outskirts of the Forest on the Friday evening where you find your accommodation is a beautiful, weekend cottage. There are beautiful views all around and the ‘Shoe Party’ host is waiting for you with snacks, bubbly and, best of all, shoes! After a night of catching up and giggles, the Saturday is full of fun activities, such as canoeing to a local hostelry with some water based fun along the way, and a guided walk around the astounding forest. The evening is spent getting ready and then partying in Bournemouth, a short distance away from the cottage. The Sunday morning is spent nursing that hangover with a fun combat game that involves no pain – Battlefield Live! This is a laser tag game and is the best way to get rid of that headache. You get to dress up as a soldier and shoot at each other. What more fun could you have? Once you’ve enjoyed the run around, the afternoon is spent relaxing and pampering yourself at your choice of spas in the area. You will then be ready to start a new week of work and getting back to the real life while holding onto some of the greatest memories.



There are many other activities to do if the above don’t sound like your cup of tea and the staff at our booking centre will be more than happy to help. There are so many ideas that you will be stuck for choice but you will definitely give your friend the best goodbye to her single life. This will be a Hen weekend that everyone will be talking about for years to come.



There are many different attractions and activities to keep you occupied in the area, including laser tag for those who want to run around and burn calories and spas for those who want a weekend of luxury. There are also some amazing museums and art galleries or vineyards and breweries for those interested. You will never be stuck for activities to try but you might get stuck trying to fit it all in! Need more information to win you over? Please visit our website or call 01590 612377 and ask to speak to Hayley Payne. Hampshire is definitely worth thinking about when looking for the perfect Bournemouth hen weekends.



