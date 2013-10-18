Canopies Outlet Now Offering Beach Canopies for Coastal Tours

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Beach Canopies, among the most popular seashore accessories, has built quite a following due to the many advantageous features they now offer including blocking a maximum amount of UV, increasing ventilation, and of course, their luxurious comfort. Canopies Outlet, a Connecticut-based canopy seller, have also introduced a wide range of beach canopies at the most affordable prices.



The company also promises to offer its customers beach canopies that are of the highest quality. “Our range,” says Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of CanopiesOutlet.com, “is made of heavy duty material with the capabilities of withstanding shocks, tough weather conditions, etc. They also feature adjustable straps and high-quality fabrics made of nylon – ensuring maximum blockage of UV rays.”



What further adds reliability to Canopies Outlet's claims in offering the best-quality canopies is the presence of the world's leading canopy manufacturing brands such as Caravan, Jewett Cameron, King Canopy, Rhino Shelters, and Shelter Logic.



Canopies Outlet carries the most sought-after collections of beach canopies including Sport Canopy, Quick Clamp Canopy, Cirrcus Canopy, Classic Canopy, amongst others. Customers can simply order the items from this range by visiting www.canopiesoutlet.com. The company ensures a safe and secure transaction process, secured with an advance SSL layer.



Speaking of delivery time, a spokesperson promises that customers will receive their items within 4-7 days (for orders weighing less than 150 pounds). For orders weighing more than 150 pounds, the delivery time is between 7 and 15 days. “Products are delivered safely via freight carriers instead of UPS or other smaller package delivery companies.”



About Canopies Outlet

CanopiesOutlet.com, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., is a market leader in Outdoor Canopies including Shelters, Animal Shelters, Beach Canopies, Carports, Garden Canopies, Gazebo Canopies, Greenhouses, Motorcycle Shelters, Party Canopies, Pop-Up Canopies, RV Shelters, Shade Canopies, Screen houses, Shade Sails and Wedding Canopies.



For more information, please visit http://www.canopiesoutlet.com



Phone: 1-877-689-0730