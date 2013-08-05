Boutique Women's Clothing Retailer, Vasstra, to Introduce Fall/Winter Collection at Galveston's "Glamour for Grammar" Event

Galveston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Before the leaves turn brown and before the first bell of the school year, Fall Fashion becomes the rage. Celebrating new beginnings, Galveston Daily News will be giving retailers in the area a chance to come out for a cause with the Glamour for Grammar event on August 14th. At the event Vasstra, recently opened on 405 22nd St. in the downtown area of the Island, will be showcasing its Fall/Winter 2013 collection – a riot of color and sumptuous fabrics in keeping with its signature brand of high-end classical-style indoor and outdoor clothes for women.



Held at the Kemah Boardwalk and benefiting the ‘Newspapers in Education Program’ – a provider of educational supplies and curriculum resources for teachers, the event will focus on the versatility of fashions for the unique fall weather in South Texas. “In South Texas, we have a really short cold season, arriving late and punctuated by mild weather days,” says Ritu Pandulla, CEO, Vasstra. “Heavy woolies, coats and jackets don’t come out till December. So for Fall fashions we’ve capitalized on rich fabrics and bright colors, that nevertheless wear light, to set the tone for cooler days.”



With more than 60 models and 30 other national and regional retailers at the event, Vasstra will seek to stand out with its classic cuts and simple, yet elegant silhouettes: casual, classy and colorful for all times and temperatures. For the connoisseurs of fine clothes, the collection will carry a variety of hand-spun silks, fine velvet, and shirts in silk, crepes and georgettes that fall exquisitely to complement any formal ensemble. The collection also features skirts, pants and jackets made of a unique organic fabric woven with jute fibers. This fabric breath wells and yet stays surprisingly snug on cooler days. Vasstra’s Fall/Winter collection champions the unique beauty of a woman who believes in herself with every asset and accessory.



The event will be hosted by Galveston resident and Houston radio personality Suzi Hanks and will include a dinner following the fashion show with live entertainment. For more information regarding Vasstra’s fashions, please visit www.vasstra.com



About Vasstra

A chicly designed collection for today’s independent woman who knows her own timeless sophistication with a passion for individual style that is uniquely her own.