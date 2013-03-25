Outdoor Comforts Is Now Open in Katy

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Outdoor Comforts is a company known for making beautiful homes and landscapes really shine with outdoor lighting. Now Outdoor Comforts is offering landscape lighting in Katy, TX.



It is not easy to find a quality lighting contractor that can design and install landscape lighting, event lighting, and holiday lighting. Many companies lack the skill to design the best layout for maximum effect.



As Outdoor Comforts has grown it has expanded to cover the entire Houston area as well as the surrounding cities. During the Christmas season it is especially important to have a local presence to install Christmas lights in Katy.



“I don't know what type of installation is my favorite,” said Wesley Walker, owner and operator of Outdoor Comforts. “Each project brings its own set of thrills and challenges and I enjoy every aspect from design to installation," added Walker.



A growing trend in outdoor lighting is special event lighting designs and installations. The right lighting can take any party, wedding or special occasion and make it even more memorable.



Many homeowners spend great deals of time and money to improve the appearance of their homes and yards that nobody can even see half of the day without proper lighting.



"We want our clients to get the most out of their outdoor spaces. Whether it be just the front yard or an outdoor kitchen or pool area," Walker added.



Outdoor Comforts also offers mosquito control systems in Katy. This service goes hand in hand with lighting because the lighting makes the home owners want to spend more time outside in the evening.



A standard mosquito control system can be purchased from many different sources but many companies just don't have the knowledge or experience to properly design and install a complete prevention system created for each property's unique characteristics and design.



Home owners and property managers in Katy looking for outdoor lighting solutions or mosquito control have several ways to contact Outdoor Comforts. Contact Wes by phone at 832-610-3700; come by the office at 515 South Fry Road, Suite 194, Katy, TX 77450; email info@lightingkaty.com or visit the website www.lightingkaty.com.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Outdoor Comforts

Website: http://lightingkaty.com/

Contact: Wes Walker

Email: info@lightingkaty.com

Phone: (832) 610-3700