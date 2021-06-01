Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Outdoor Cooler Box Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Outdoor Cooler Box Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Outdoor Cooler Box. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Evakool (South Africa),Tokyo Plast International Limited (India),The Coleman Company, Inc. (United States),Wild Coolers (South Africa) ,Cool Ice Box Company Ltd (United Kingdom) ,Gio'Style (Italy),SnoMaster (South Africa) ,Igloo (United States),Ikusasa Green (South Africa),Shimano (Japan).



Definition:

An outdoor cooler box is designed to provide maximum cooling efficiency. The main purpose is to keep food and beverages cool for a longer period. It can be used outdoors, in gardens, and cars, and fishing area, among others. These box comes in mini, large and big variants and can be used for fishing, camping, picnic, sports, and traveling, among other applications. The increase in outdoor recreational activities worldwide is one of the major factor contributing to the growth of the market.



Market Drivers:

The Surging Outdoor Recreational Activities Worldwide

The Rising Disposable Income of Individuals



Opportunities:

The Increasing Demand from Hot Climate Regions

Technological Advancements in Cooler Box Products



The Global Outdoor Cooler Box Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (<10L, 11~20L, 21~30L, 31~40L, 41~50L, 51~60L, 61~80L, >80L), Application (Fishing, Hunting, Camping, Picnic, Sports, Travelling, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



