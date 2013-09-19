Outdoor Event Planners Swear by Kerneli Portable Toilets

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Several interviews with the leading event managers of Council Bluffs IA has revealed that the success of any outdoor event depends a lot on the availability of proper sanitary facilities. Guests were visibly upset when any outdoor event, no matter how well hosted, did not have available toilets nearby.



An exclusive interview with a leading outdoor event manager says that the secret behind a successful outdoor event is all about replicating the comforts of home. It is the beautiful marriage of the outdoor nature with the luxury and comforts of home that makes any outdoor event a grand hit among guests. Two of the most important comforts of home that needs to be replicated are food and sanitary facilities.



Today, providing good food at any outdoor event is not a problem because there is an endless supply of top chefs in the country. As for sanitary facilities, event planners admit that it is a challenge to replicate home comfort. Sure, there are many porta potty companies out there with an endless supply of sanitary facilities to any client who wants it. However, the problem is that these successful event managers do not want just another porta potty to provide sanitary facilities to the guests.



There is a certain portable toilet Council Bluffs IA company that specializes in replicating all the comforts of a home toilet that all hanker for when outdoors. The Kerneli Portable Toilets is not your ordinary porta potty provider. The fact that it has an exhaustive supply of porta potty models speaks for itself.



Each model is designed and manufactured to provide the utmost comfort that a home toilet gives. The best thing is that these porta potties are designed to be setup anywhere. These Kerneli portable toilets can be set up even in the rockiest terrains and yet will not shake of collapse. To acquire more details on portable toilets Council Bluffs IA kindly pay a visit to http://www.kerneli.org/potties/ia-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-council-bluffs-ia/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation’s largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



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Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org