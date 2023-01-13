Outdoor Fitness Equipment Industry Set for Worldwide Growth of $1.8 Billion by 2030

Stoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Outdoor gym equipment is a booming market thanks to the positive effect outdoor exercise can have on wellbeing across communities. So, it's no surprise that the outdoor fitness equipment industry in general is set for significant growth in the coming years. In 2020, the market size was valued at $1.5 billion - by 2030 this forecast to reach $1.8 billion, a significant jump that represents a CAGR of 4.3%. There has been an increasing preference in recent years, particularly among the elderly and youth populations, to exercise outdoors and this has partly been what has been driving the surge in demand for outdoor gym equipment. As the name suggests, this is a market that caters to those who want to exercise outdoors and optimise the efforts that they make - with fitness equipment that is designed to enhance activity.



The term outdoor gym equipment can cover anything, from variable resistance gym equipment to body weight powered units. The market is booming thanks to the fact that there are so many benefits to choosing to exercise outdoors. These include a reduction in stress, decreased blood pressure, helping to ease insomnia and sleep problems and, of course, using outdoor gym equipment is always free of charge. As there is such a wide range of outdoor gym equipment to choose from today, there are options for every workout. Whether the purpose is to increase stamina, develop muscles or lose weight, there is outdoor gym equipment that can help.



The increase in the global market for outdoor fitness equipment is something that the team at Caloo have been part of in recent years. Caloo are specialists when it comes to supplying outdoor gym equipment that will make all the difference to play and community areas. With more than a decade of experience, the team is ideally suited to ensuring that every space is well equipped for outdoor fitness equipment and able to get the most from it. There are options to buy individual units of outdoor gym equipment, as well as bundles that offer the opportunity to make significant savings. To date, Caloo has installed thousands of outdoor gyms all over the UK in a very broad spectrum of different locations, from businesses to local parks and holiday parks. There is a bundle and a design that will work for every space so that everyone can take advantage of all the benefits that outdoor gym equipment offers.



There are many different ways to install Caloo outdoor gym equipment and lots of options for every type of need. For example, the business offers accessible gym units that are ideal for those in wheelchairs - or who have mobility issues - who want to use outdoor gym equipment. There are regular outdoor gym units as well as a range of hydraulic outdoor gym units, which are designed for resistance training. As the market for outdoor gym equipment continues to boom, Caloo is right at the heart of the outdoor exercise revolution.



About Caloo

Caloo Ltd is a leading outdoor gym and playground equipment supplier within the UK. We aim to provide you with a solution to meet your needs, whether it be a new outdoor gym, skate park, fitness area, or a full playground solution with multi play units, timber trails, and more. We have completed thousands of installations around the UK and have a wide product choice to suit your location and budget.



We offer a wide range of recreational equipment for playgrounds, a fantastic selection of outdoor gym equipment, from traditional to variable resistance, custom multi-use games areas to fit your space and sporting requirements, skate parks, youth shelters and safety surfacing along with outdoor furniture and fencing.



Our playground equipment has been designed to ensure that children of all abilities and ages can develop, grow and socialise in an outdoor playground setting.



When buying playground equipment from Caloo, you receive a free play space design service where we work with you to identify the best pieces of equipment for your outdoor space and budget.



From traditional items such as swings and roundabouts through to large multi play units and themed play boats, we really do have it all! In addition to traditional playground equipment, we also specialise in inclusive playgrounds and our options include special educational needs and wheelchair accessible units. So whether you're a parish council, local authority, school, nursery or business, get in touch today to receive a free quote and to work with a playground supplier that prides itself on delivering high quality projects for local communities.



Luke Overall, Sales Director at Caloo says "we specialise in supplying outdoor gym and playground equipment for outdoor spaces across the UK. We have over ten years of experience in the industry and have installed thousands of projects, so you are in safe hands."



