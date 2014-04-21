Outdoor Furnishing Expert Shines the Light on the Resin-Wicker Bench and Box Trend

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- With spring arriving in much of the country, homeowners are beginning to think of outdoor activities and outdoor improvements. A recent review of outdoor resin-wicker storage benches and boxes highlighted a recent trend in outdoor decoration and storage. The article is a comprehensive guide to finding the best products and understanding the benefits of resin-wicker as an outdoor accessory.



As the article points out, finding a durable product is key when considering outdoor furniture. According to the author, resin-wicker is not only durable but also visually appealing and suitable for any outdoor environment. This type of bench/box is also incredibly versatile. “Storage benches and boxes built specifically to endure the elements are pieces to consider because they are lovely, contain extra storage and are also excellent for seating,” says the author.



Once the author has established the benefits of resin-wicker furniture, they enter into a discussion of the specific reasons why homeowners would want to use this type of furniture in their outdoor spaces. One important reason that homeowners choose the resin-wicker products is because they come in a variety of styles and colors to fit any outside décor. The author also points out that these products are very easy to care for and that is incredibly important for those who want beautiful outdoor furniture but don’t have the time or the inclination to put a lot of effort into upkeep.



Finally, the article reviews the ability to use the resin-wicker furniture for storage as well as for seating. The final point the author leaves the reader with is that the combination of aesthetic style and functional properties make the resin-wicker furniture the perfect choice for outdoor spaces this year and every year.



J. McPhee

Traverse City, MI