Outdoor Furniture and Grills Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- The outdoor furniture and grills market will benefit from improvements in construction expenditure, consumer spending, and rising popularity of outdoor living areas like porches, decks, and patios. Growing interest in outdoor room décor is contributing significantly to the growth of this market.



The outdoor furniture and grills industry is expected to grow significantly over the next few years as people are choosing to spend their leisure and vacation time in their homes. This is giving rise to the development of improved outdoor furniture offering better comfort. Both grill and furniture segments are expected to grow equally matching the industry’s overall pace, with grill sales supported by a demand for more luxurious, highly featured grills and furniture sales strengthened by significant growth in metal furniture and cushions and covers.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Type



- Metal

- Plastic

- Wicker

- Rattan or Wood

- Hammocks and Umbrellas



Segmentation Based on Product



- Outdoor Furniture

- Tables

- Chaise Lounges

- Bars and Shelving Units



Outdoor Grills



- Gas

- Charcoal

- Wood

- Electric



Patio Heating Devices



- Related Accessories

- Furniture Covers

- Grill Covers

- Cushions

- Grilling Utensils

- Replacement Parts



This research report analyzes the outdoor furniture and grills industry based on its market segments and major geographies. This comprehensive study includes an analysis of the ongoing market trends, industry growth drivers, restrains, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the current technological improvements, Porter’s five force model, and detailed company profiles of the top market players. This report includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants in the market along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed under this market research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The major players in the outdoor furniture and grills industry are Ace Hardware Corporation, Agio International Company Incorporated, Barbeques Galore, Blue Rhino, Bradley (WC) Company, Brown Jordan International Incorporated, International Casual Living Worldwide, Century Furniture LLC, Char-Broil, China Yada Technology Group Company Limited, Coleman, Ducane Products, Furniture Brands International Incorporated, Grand Basket Company Incorporated, Grand Hall Enterprise Company Limited, Home Casual LLC, Home Depot Incorporated, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Innovative Surfaces, Keter Group, Lloyd/Flanders Industries Incorporated, Lowe’s Companies Incorporated, MECO, Nags Head Hammocks, RIO Brands, Russell Hobbs, Sears Holdings Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Incorporated, Stark Truss Company, Target Corporation, Treasure Garden Incorporated, Unaka Corporation, Vermont Castings, Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Winston Furniture, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides a pin-point analysis of the major competitors and their strategies

- It provides a complete understanding of the changing competition dynamics and helps to stay ahead in the competition

- It provides information of innovative products developments, forecast, and other activities in the market

- It provides a clear understanding of the key product segments

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow



