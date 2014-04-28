Outdoor Furniture and Grills Market - Global Industry Strategic Report, 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Outdoor Furniture And Grills Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



The outdoor furniture and grills market will benefit from improvements in construction expenditure, consumer spending, and rising popularity of outdoor living areas like porches, decks, and patios. Growing interest in outdoor room décor is contributing significantly to the growth of this market.



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The outdoor furniture and grills industry is expected to grow significantly over the next few years as people are choosing to spend their leisure and vacation time in their homes. This is giving rise to the development of improved outdoor furniture offering better comfort. Both grill and furniture segments are expected to grow equally matching the industry’s overall pace, with grill sales supported by a demand for more luxurious, highly featured grills and furniture sales strengthened by significant growth in metal furniture and cushions and covers.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Type

Metal

Plastic

Wicker

Rattan or Wood

Hammocks and Umbrellas



Segmentation Based on Product

Outdoor Furniture

Tables

Chaise Lounges

Bars and Shelving Units



Outdoor Grills

Gas

Charcoal

Wood

Electric



Patio Heating Devices

Related Accessories

Furniture Covers

Grill Covers

Cushions

Grilling Utensils

Replacement Parts



This research report analyzes the outdoor furniture and grills industry based on its market segments and major geographies. This comprehensive study includes an analysis of the ongoing market trends, industry growth drivers, restrains, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the current technological improvements, Porter’s five force model, and detailed company profiles of the top market players. This report includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants in the market along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed under this market research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The major players in the outdoor furniture and grills industry are Ace Hardware Corporation, Agio International Company Incorporated, Barbeques Galore, Blue Rhino, Bradley (WC) Company, Brown Jordan International Incorporated, International Casual Living Worldwide, Century Furniture LLC, Char-Broil, China Yada Technology Group Company Limited, Coleman, Ducane Products, Furniture Brands International Incorporated, Grand Basket Company Incorporated, Grand Hall Enterprise Company Limited, Home Casual LLC, Home Depot Incorporated, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Innovative Surfaces, Keter Group, Lloyd/Flanders Industries Incorporated, Lowe’s Companies Incorporated, MECO, Nags Head Hammocks, RIO Brands, Russell Hobbs, Sears Holdings Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Incorporated, Stark Truss Company, Target Corporation, Treasure Garden Incorporated, Unaka Corporation, Vermont Castings, Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Winston Furniture, and others.



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