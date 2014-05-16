Outdoor Furniture Markets in China Latest Report by MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- China's demand for outdoor furniture has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. OUTDOOR FURNITURE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Outdoor Furniture Industry Overview

Industry Structure and Composition

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Outdoor Furniture Producer’s Output

Market Shares of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. OUTDOOR FURNITURE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Forestry Industry Outlook

Lumber Production and Demand

Outdoor Furniture Output and Demand

Outdoor Tables Output and Demand

Outdoor Chairs Output and Demand

Park Bench Output and Demand

Beach Umbrella Output and Demand

Swing Output and Demand

Outdoor Furniture Imports and Exports

Pricing Trend



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V. OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEMAND BY MARKETS

Outdoor furniture Markets Outlook Overview

Consumer Spending Trends by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Construction

Construction Market Trends

Demand of Outdoor Furniture by Region



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Outdoor Furniture Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise



VII. OUTDOOR FURNITURE PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Outdoor furniture Producer Profiles

Distributors

Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations



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I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary

Outdoor furniture Production and Demand Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III. OUTDOOR FURNITURE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Outdoor Furniture Industry Output in China

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Outdoor Furniture Producer Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Foreign Investments



IV. OUTDOOR FURNITURE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Outdoor Furniture Production and Demand

Forestry Industry Outlook

Total Lumber Output and Demand

Outdoor Tables Output and Demand

Outdoor Chairs Output and Demand

Park Bench Output and Demand

Beach Umbrella Output and Demand

Swing Output and Demand

China’s Outdoor Furniture Imports and Exports



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