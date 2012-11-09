SPJ Lighting Forever Bright Lighting System Warrantee

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- SPJ Lighting recently introduced a new unconditional 20-year warrantee on their Forever Bright Lighting Systems, including inside and outside recessed step lighting, hanging and party lamps, garden lanterns and other lighting systems. Click on the link for information on outdoor landscape lighting.



"We really care about our customers and want them to have the best lighting for the best price," SPJ Lighting vice-president Bob Klaidman said. "We believe this warrantee demonstrates our confidence in our products and will allow our customer to enjoy their lighting products even longer." The warrantee is unconditional and lasts 20 years, meaning that the product will be replaced no matter what the defect is. It is also important to note the warrantee does not transfer from the original owner and the warrantee starts from the day of purchase.



The new 20-year warrantee spans all needs, from industrial to home and from artistic to practical. For more information about SPJ Lighting and their new product warrantee, visit their website at http://www.spjlighting.com/servlet/StoreFront or call 1-800-469-3637.



About SPJ Lighting

Shortly after founding a small distribution company in 1992 to sell outdoor entertainment system speakers, Paul Lestz expanded into landscape lighting at the request of his customers. In 1998, he began to design and build his own products, adopting the mottos "Let your imagination become a reality," and "You draw it, we'll build it." SPJ Lighting now has a product catalogue with lighting that is both artistic yet sturdy and made from solid copper and brass. Their special chemical finishes, including rusty and matte bronze have become incredibly popular, and are guaranteed not to flake or peel for life. Today, SPJ has expanded even further and is leading the industry in green, "Forever Bright" LED technology, pairing traditional craftsmanship with modern technology.