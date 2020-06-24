Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- The global outdoor LED display market has come to be recognized as a highly significant vertical in itself, as the product has helped businesses to market themselves, efficiently and creatively. Outdoor LED display allures potential customers as it has tremendous luminous power and adapts easily to changing environment.



Strategically placed billboards, for instance, are perceived as an exceptional method for delivering high-quality information and promotional messages to potential consumers. In stark contrast to standard billboards, electronic or digital billboards use significantly efficient light emitting diodes (LEDs) to showcase full-color high quality broadcast graphics, videos and animations.



Sustained demand for advanced applications such as video walls, advertising boards, stadium screens is expected to have positive influence in the expansion of outdoor LED display market outlook. Outdoor LED displays are highly sought-after among business stalwarts for they are smart, yet cost-effective. Besides, demand growth for outdoor LED display has been palpable among end-users, including government, banking, retail, automotive, healthcare and hospitality, among others.



Features such as high cost-effectiveness, incredible visibility and dynamic content will drive growth in the billboards segment. Traffic lights accounted for more than 11.5% of the global outdoor LED display market share and is forecast to be valued over USD 1.95 billion by 2024. Growth in the segment can be dedicated to attributes such as ability to readily adopt to power supply changes, high energy efficiency and low maintenance cost.



Individually mounted technology was valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2015. Brighter illuminated display, minimal heat generation, and longer life is forecast to encourage retailers as well as commercial builders to adopt this technology.



China outdoor LED display market size will drive revenue in Asia Pacific, which was estimated at USD 1.18 billion as of 2015. Regional growth can be credited to swift infrastructural development and increasing sports activities across emerging economies such as China and India.



In 2015, North America accounted for over 19% of the revenue generated. Rising technology implementation in various locations including The Boardwalk and Times Squar is anticipated to propel demand through 2024. Bus stops and train stations are set to witness high deployment of interactive screens.



Key industry participants are Sony, Panasonic, LG Electronics, and Toshiba. Other prominent playres include Sharp, Samsung Display, Qingdao Haier, Koninklijke Philips, Innolux, Hisense Group, AU Optronics, and BOE Technology Group.



