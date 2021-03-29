Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Outdoor Lighting Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Outdoor Lighting Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Outdoor Lighting. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are GE (United States), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Cooper Lighting, LLC (United States), Eaton Corporation Plc. (United States), Hubbell Incorporated (United States), SYSKA (India), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (United States), Signify Holding (India), Zumtobel (Australia), Cree Lighting (United States), Westinghouse Lighting (United States), Capital Lighting Fixture Company (United States) and Access Lighting (United States).



Definition:

Outdoor lighting refers to the use of outdoor lighting in private gardens and public landscapes; to improve and for the purpose of safety, nighttime aesthetics, accessibility, safety, recreation, and sport, as well as social and event use. Outdoor lighting has illuminated many different professional fields. Industries as diverse as retail and marketing rely on outdoor luminaires to illuminate shops and office buildings. Facilities and equipment rely on outdoor lighting for added safety, while consumers demand everything from landscape lighting to decorative fixtures to complete their outdoor design. Regardless of the industry or use, outdoor lighting is a great addition to buildings to enhance their appearance and increase safety at night. In 2019, the global outdoor lighting market was worth approximately USD 10.7 billion. The value of this market should increase to around USD 23.8 billion by 2030.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Outdoor Lighting Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- The Rising Adoption of Outdoor Lighting Fixtures

- The Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions

- The Growth in Smart City Projects



Market Trend

- Growing Consumer Awareness for Energy-Efficient Lighting Products

- The Emergence of Smart Outdoor Lights

- The Rising Replacement of Conventional Lighting System with Advanced Lighting



Restraints

- The Installation Costs of Outdoor Led Lights and Payback Period



Opportunities

- Increasing Government Initiatives toward Energy Efficiency

- Rising Infrastructure Development



Challenges

- Development of Alternate Technologies



The Global Outdoor Lighting Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Flood Lights, Landscape Lights, Motion Sensor Lighting, Spotlights), Application (Streets, Highways, Parking Lots, Stadiums), Installation Type (New, Retrofit), Distribution Channel (Online, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Convenience Stores), Lighting Type (High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lights, Fluorescent Lights, Plasma Lights), Powering Type (Low Voltage, Line Voltage, Solar Powered), Wattage Type (Less than 50W, Between 50W and 150W, More than 150W)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



