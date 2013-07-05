Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets, Spas, Pools, Game Tables and Grills: Macksood's Has It All for Less

Flushing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- With summer in full swing and the economy steadily improving, people are starting to spend more money on improvements for their homes. This may be the reason why Macksood’s has been getting so much attention lately for their wonderful selection of family recreation products, including outdoor patio furniture sets, above ground pools, spas, outdoor grills, game tables and countless other fun items for helping people beat the heat. With over 30,000 products from 300 manufacturers worldwide on display in their enormous showroom, Macksood’s truly has something for everyone. “Our mission is to bring families together for fun, relaxation, and a break from the daily stresses of life,” an article on Macksood’s website noted.



Customers interested in purchasing entertainment the whole family will enjoy for years to come can rest assured that Macksood’s offers the best quality merchandise at unbeatable prices. The Great American Sale going on now offers between 30 and 70 percent off the list price on pools, spas, outdoor furniture, awnings and more. Macksood’s also makes major purchases easy on customers by offering payment plans that allow for 12 to 24 months of interest free financing on every product in the store.



The numerous high-quality spas for sale come from trusted manufacturers such as Viking, Destiny River, Innova Spa, Dynasty Spas and ecco Hot Tubs. Top-of-the-line wicker patio sets from Lloyd Flanders, Chicago Wicker, Patio Renaissance, Z-line and more are also selling for hundreds less than list price.



The highly-trained, friendly and knowledgeable customer service representatives at Macksood’s help make the buying experience fun and rewarding. “Our vision is to provide world class customer service, far surpassing our customer's desires. When families seek fun and excitement, they instinctively think of Macksood's because of our legacy,” an article on Macksood’s website noted.



About Macksood’s

Macksood’s features home resort products for the entire family, located in Flushing, MI. Macksood’s specializes in selling above ground pools, hot tubs and spas, casual furniture, pool tables and billiards, home theater seating, fireplaces, bar stools, bars, games, poker tables and more. Macksood’s is committed to offering the best possible price and selection for everyone. Macksood’s firmly believes in service after the sale--it has allowed them to serve customers for over 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.macksoods.com.