Outdoor Picnic Blanket from Freddie and Sebbie: The Perfect OutDoor Blanket Suitable in Any Weather Condition

Alicante, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Summer is fast approaching, meaning beautiful sunshine, smiling faces, warming weather and spending quality time with family and friends in the great outdoors can be done. Heading out for an outdoor activity such as a picnic is one of the most favorite past times. Since there are no assurances about finding a dry ground or a picnic table, a waterproof outdoor blanket from Freddie and Sebbie is the best option.



This fashionable, luxury and weather proof outdoor picnic blanket is ideal for all occasions. It provides the entire family an incredibly comfortable, dry and soft place that makes life easier when the family is out for a picnic and other outdoor activities that require a blanket.



This outdoor blanket is fitted with essential features, which include being easy to fold and store, very comfortable to carry anywhere and wherever, lightweight and comes with soft and comfortable leather handles. This is made of high quality materials to make sure that it will last for a long period of time and also to prevent it from easily ripping and tearing.



The Outdoor Blanket from Freddie and Sebbie has a dimension of 78 x 55 inches when open, is waterproof and made from acrylic foam layer and 100 percent polyester. This is constructed to the supreme standard in safety, reliability and quality. This outdoor blanket is wide and compact as well as water resistant, making this product the best choice for all occasions. It offers a dry and clean surface for a more enjoyable activity and it has a lifetime replacement warranty. Luxurious, machine washable and stylish, this outdoor blanket is developed to last and survive the test of time.



About Freddie and Sebbie

Freddie and Sebbie is a new company that provides valuable and high quality baby products. Freddie and Sebbie have spent some fortune on kid’s accessories and products and in their search for valuable and high quality goods, they found a great product which they can share. Therefore, the two brothers decided to put up a company that provides products that will help parents and kids make things easier. They are certain that every parent will love their products.



For a more memorable picnic and any outdoor activity that requires an outdoor blanket, choose one that is waterproof and comfortable. Choose Freddie and Sebbie outdoor blanket.



For more information, or to order with Amazon’s secure server, visit http://www.amazon.com/Outdoor-Blanket-Carrying-Guaranteed-Guarantee/dp/B00CLAZLN8/



Contact:

Freddie and Sebbie

support@freddieandsebbie.com

freddieandsebbie@gmail.com

Tel: 888-749-3576

www.freddieandsebbie.com