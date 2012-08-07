Outdoor Pizza Ovens Products Make Pizza a Summer Staple, Says The Outdoor Pizza Oven Company

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- The Outdoor Pizza Oven Company offers a number of different wood fire oven options that allow individuals to incorporate an old-fashioned way of cooking into their outdoor kitchens. The outdoor environment is ideal for a wood pizza oven, particularly during the warm months, as they release a substantial amount of heat that is hard to tolerate in the average home kitchen. Homeowners appreciate the unique experience of having a wood burning pizza oven in their backyard to further expand their culinary expertise, and excite their guests.



Pizza has become a staple in many American households, but it often falls off of the menu plan in the summer months as families move outside and turn to the grill. Pizza is a simple meal, and the majority of people that attend summer gatherings enjoy it. By applying some creativity to the cooking method, pizza can be appreciated year-round.



All wood fire ovens offered by Outdoor Pizza Ovens are manufactured locally, which is environmentally beneficial and supportive to the local economy. Oven types available include mobile pizza ovens, countertop pizza ovens, old world pizza ovens, as well as a selection of accessories designed to use with the products.



About The Outdoor Pizza Oven Company

The Outdoor Pizza Oven Company is partnered with The Chicago Brick Oven Company, and was founded by Daniel Caliguire. The Outdoor Pizza Oven is unique in that it offers some of the only US-manufactured ovens available on the market, and it is operated by a team of self-acclaimed foodies that have years of experience with outdoor pizza ovens.



Visit The Outdoor Pizza Oven Company at http://www.theoutdoorpizzaoven.com/ or call 1-800-256-5534.