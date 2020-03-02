Outdoor Power Equipment Market 2020 in Depth Business Growth Analysis : Stihl; MTD, Ariens., YAMABIKO Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc,

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- The Global Outdoor Power Equipment Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market With this Outdoor Power Equipment market report you can focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps your business on the right path. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's five forces model for the market has also been included. The data and information collected to generate this top-quality market report has been derived from the trusted sources such as company websites, white papers, journals, and mergers etc. The Outdoor Power Equipment market research report acts as a strong backbone for industry with which it can outdo the competition.



Global outdoor power equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for smart & connected power equipment and rising popularity of ergonomic and lightweight power equipment are the factor for the market growth.



The key players examine the Outdoor Power Equipment market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Outdoor Power Equipment expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Outdoor Power Equipment strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Outdoor Power Equipment market are:



Husqvarna AB (publ); Deere & Company.; American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; The Toro Company; Stihl; MTD; Ariens.; YAMABIKO Corporation; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc; Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd; Briggs & Stratton Corporation; AL-KO.; Stiga S.P.A.; Emak S.p.A.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Makita U.S.A., Inc.; Schiller Grounds Care, Inc.; Excel Industries Inc; CHERVON (China) Trading Co., Ltd.; Jacobsen Division



Market Definition: Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market



Outdoor power equipment are used both for the commercial and residential applications. Some of the common types of outdoor power equipment are lawn mowers, saws, tillers & cultivators, snow throwers among others. This equipment can be placed outside the house or an attached garage as authorized by the official fire code.



Segmentation: Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market



By Equipment Type





- Lawn Mowers





- Riding Lawn Mowers





- Zero-Turn-Radius Mowers (ZTR)



- Lawn Tractors and Garden Tractors



- Rear Engine Riding Mowers









- Non-Riding Lawn Mowers





- Robotic Lawn Mowers



- Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers





- Self-Propelled Mowers



- Push Mowers





















- Saws



- Trimmers & Edgers





- Trimmers and Brush Cutters



- Hedge Trimmers



- Walk-Behind Edgers and Trimmers









- Blowers





- Backpack



- Handheld









- Tillers & Cultivators



- Snow Throwers



- Others





By Power Source





- Fuel Powered



- Electric Powered





- Corded



- Cordless











By Application





- Commercial



- Residential





By Geography





- North America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- South America



- Middle East and Africa





Key Development in the Outdoor Power Equipment Market:





- In June 2017, Husqvarna announced the launch of their new outdoor power products which are specially designed for garden, park, and forest care. These new products are specially designed so they can meet the Indian needs. Many of these products are available with either petrol engines or battery powered engines which allow a wide variety of applications and situations. Husqvarna India aims to promote sustainable agriculture in the Indian agro-industry by using its advanced power tools with higher fuel efficiency to help reduce operating costs by implementing greener technology



- In January 2015, MTD products announced the acquisition of CORE Outdoor Power. CORE introduced its motor technology to the outdoor electrical equipment industry about four years ago, while it has matured and gained popularity on the market. Along with MTD, CORE will be able to get the resources which they require to accelerate the business and this acquisition will help the MTD to strengthen their market position





Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Drivers





- Rising demand for landscaping services will accelerate the market growth



- Increasing adoption of battery- powered outdoor power equipment also acts as a market driver in the forecast period



- Growing interest of homeowners in gardening services will augment the market growth



- Growing demand for push walk behind mowers will also contribute as a factor for the market growth





Outdoor Power Equipment Market : Restraints





- High maintenance cost will hamper the market growth



- Availability of outdoor power equipment at lease will also hinder the growth of this market





Strategic Key Insights Of The Outdoor Power Equipment Report:



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Outdoor Power Equipment Market key players is also covered.



- Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.



- Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Outdoor Power Equipment Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.





- Competitors – In this section, various Outdoor Power Equipment industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.- Analytical Tools – The Outdoor Power Equipment Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.



- The 360-degree Outdoor Power Equipment overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants



- Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market





Other important Outdoor Power Equipment Market data available in this report:





- Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions



- Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.



- Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.



- Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market.



- This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market



- Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.



- Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.





