Storage Sheds Outlet Now Offers Free Floor Frame Kit on Select Models of Vinyl Storage Sheds

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Spreading the festive spirit of the season, Storage Sheds Outlet is now offering a Free Floor Frame Kit on select models of Vinyl Storage Sheds. These vinyl sheds are from the renowned house of Duramax, and exhibit exclusive advantages like reinforced steel columns, wide and high length double doors, low maintenance efforts, all-weather vinyl exterior and many other benefits. The durable and reliable vinyl sheds are perfect for any type of storage space requirements.



Storage Sheds Outlet, as a leading provider of Outdoor Shelters, always sets new parameters by keeping up-to-date merchandise and ensuring the best customer service experience. Their staff is polite and professional and their website is user-friendly. In addition to this, the company’s Low Price Guarantee is a mark of its dedication to absolute client satisfaction. In the words of one of its representatives, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, owner of StorageShedsOutlet.com “We offer you a 100% Low Price Guarantee on any product purchased. If you find the identical, new product advertised for less anywhere, we will give you 100% of the difference.”



The company also sells a highly-useful range of shed accessions that are manufactured with premium quality materials and are at par with industrial quality standards. Customers will only need a few handy tools for installing this range which includes rash and recycle storage shed units, Veranda Accessory add on, portable shed cover and other easy-to-use and maintain products.



StorageShedsOutlet.com has associations with the best logistic firms and provides free shipping for all domestic orders.



About Storage Sheds Outlet- A Division of United Commerce Group, Inc.

StorageShedsOutlet.com is a market leader in the provision of a number of outdoor structures including Storage Sheds (garden, metal, plastic, vinyl and wood), Storage Buildings, Garages, Portable Buildings, Deck Boxes, Greenhouses, Outdoor Canopies, Outdoor Shelters, Carports, Utility Sheds, Patio Accessories, Shed Accessories, Solar Lighting and Firewood Storage. This company will continue to expand by increasing its product offerings and categories. Its primary goals are to provide a positive customer service relationship and to ensure the very best prices in this sector.



For more information, please visit http://www.storageshedsoutlet.com.