Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Outdoor Sport Channel Ltd®, a leading international outdoor sports television company, announced a comprehensive deal with Los Angeles based 3 Minute Update, Inc. The agreement gives Outdoor Sport Channel Ltd® access to 3 Minute Update’s studio presented daily sport news reports, which will be presented on the linear broadcast channel: Outdoor Sport Channel®-Globalwide.



Henk van Meer, founder & CEO of Outdoor Sport Channel Ltd stated earlier today that “3 Minute Update, Inc. gives us tremendous flexibility to leverage all daily up-to-date U.S.A. sports news content and reports via our internationally recognized television network. This therefore makes it easy to successfully launch our brand and provide all relevant sports news content to worldwide affiliate operators using just one company. We teamed up with 3 Minute Update, Inc. because of its excellent television market reputation and we know it will be an unique and invaluable asset to our programming”.



Outdoor Sport Channel® prides itself on being an exclusive, unique, family and animal friendly sports channel. 3 Minute Update sports reports launched July 1st, 2013 via all Outdoor Sport Channel® platforms. Outdoor Sport Channel® features a range of quality outdoor sports programming designed to inform and entertain sports enthusiasts across the world, promoting outdoor summer and winter action sports activities alongside daily sports news programming. All programming is a combination of Outdoor Sport Channel’s® own content production team and productions from many well known independent sports producers across the world including: 3 Minute Update, Inc., Red-Bull, Swatch, O`Neil, Adidas, Dunlop, Stimorol, Columbia, Nissan, AWMRT, IMG, and Raceline to name a few.



CEO of 3 Minute Update Inc. Lynnwood Bibbens added that: “I am extremely proud of our new partnership with Outdoor Sports Channel. This collaboration has created a massive international audience base for our 3 minute ‘Sports Update’ segments, which in addition to the United States of America will now be broadcast in Europe, Russia, South and Latin America, Canada, Caribbean, Middle East, Asia and Australia.”



About Outdoor Sport Channel

Outdoor Sport Channel® (Global Outdoor Sports Television ©2009-2013) is an exclusive and unique 24 hour sports television network that covers a variety of outdoor sports. The channel is an International leader which offers global sports television content to distribution companies. These distribution companies then present Outdoor Sport Channel’s programs to their own country’s areas and directly to viewers at their homes. This offers an interesting mix of sports programming yet to be seen by the world. For more information please visit: www.outdoorsportchannel.com or www.outdoorsportchannel-globalwide.com



About 3 Minute Update

3 Minute Update Inc. is a production company that produces multiple short form daily news shows called "3 Minute Update". Currently only 5% of online content is professionally produced, and thus 3 Minute Update was created. They provide current content in a 3-minute format covering Entertainment, Sports, Technology, and Gaming. They specialize in giving the viewer everything they need to know from who’s dating who in Hollywood to the most exciting technologies on the market. Any time day or night, 3 minute updated is designed to give viewers the latest trending news. www.3minuteupdate.com