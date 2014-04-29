Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Expected to Reach $37.2 Billion & Grow at a CAGR of 15.82% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- This report "Outdoor Wi-Fi Market [(Municipality Networks; Outdoor Hotspots; Private Networks); by Products (Access Points; WLAN Controllers; Wireless gateways)]: Global Advancements, Business Models, Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)" defines and segments the global Outdoor Wi-Fi market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenues. In this report MarketsandMarkets also identifies the drivers and the restrains for this market with the insights on the trends, opportunities and challenges.



As per a new research study from MarketsandMarkets, the global market for Outdoor Wi-Fi is expected to grow from $15.41 Billion in 2013 to $37.2 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.82% during this forecast period.



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Browse 65 market data tables and 69 figures spread through 184 pages and in-depth TOC on “Outdoor Wi-Fi Market”

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Wireless networking is ubiquitous. Wi-Fi enabled devices are pervasive across user environments. Wireless access has transcended beyond home environments. The need for speed in outdoor setups is not adequately met by 3G technologies. With this growing demand for data connectivity in outdoor setups, the industry is witnessing a faster growth for Wi-Fi solutions deployed outdoors. Coupled with this trend is the growing population of mobile workforce, which has a tremendous need for on the move access for enterprise data, most of which is beginning to reside on the cloud.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the Outdoor Wi-Fi market by types of the implementation models, products and services. The product segment comprises of segments across four different categories such as Access Points, WLAN Controllers, Wireless Hotspot Gateways & others (Repeaters, Relays). These products have been further segmented on the basis of geographic regions. In the segmentation on the basis of services, market has been bifurcated in the segments such as Network Planning and Design, Installation, and Support. Furthermore, this market is segmented on the basis of industry verticals such as Education, Healthcare, Logistics and transportation, Public Sector, Travel and Hospitality and others. The market is collectively segmented on 5 regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.



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