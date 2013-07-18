New Internet research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- The need for Wi-Fi networks and services has grown into significance. At the same time, Wi-Fi is built into a variety of end-user equipment such as smartphone, notebook computers, handhelds and portable gaming console at almost little to no incremental cost. With a majority of businesses being dependent on internet at any given instance for success, deploying Wi-Fi networks for outdoor environment has become a necessity. Deploying Wi-Fi outdoors and covering entire cities has also been a popular trend in the recent past.
By 2016, 45% of the Wi-Fi access points that are to be deployed are estimated to be for outdoor purposes along with the deployment of Next Generation Hotspots (Hotspot2) as well. All this makes outdoor Wi-Fi a lucrative market in the near future. The outdoor Wi-Fi market research report discusses the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, ecosystem and their impact on the market. It also focuses on the global adoption, evolving standards and future trends of outdoor Wi-Fi.
The outdoor Wi-Fi market is segmented based on deployment types, products, services, industry verticals and regions.
Based on deployment types, the outdoor Wi-Fi market is segmented into the following three categories:
Municipality networks (City-wide deployments)
Outdoor hotspots
Private networks
Based on products, the outdoor Wi-Fi market is segmented into the following four categories:
Access points
Controllers
Wireless hotspot gateways
Others (Repeaters, relays)
Based on services, the outdoor Wi-Fi market is segmented into the following four categories:
Network planning and design
Installation
Support
Survey and analysis
Based on industry verticals, the outdoor Wi-Fi market is segmented into the following six categories:
Education
Healthcare
Logistics and transportation
Public sector
Travel and hospitality
Others
Based on regions, the outdoor Wi-Fi market is segmented into the following five categories:
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
