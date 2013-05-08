Outdoorsbay LLC. Announces the Addition of CELESTRON

Metuchen, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Outdoors Bay LLC has been providing nature enthusiasts, star gazers, law enforcement members, military personnel and those in the armed forces products and accessories for day and night vision with a multitude of brands available. Outdoors Bay LLC provides the top of the line telescopes, binoculars, spotting scopes, refractor and reflector based observation devices customized with a variant of features as per the requirements of the different customers. A great addition to the line of observation devices now includes the powerful Celestron brand.



Outdoors Bay LLC is not a new name to the market of vision devices. It is a renowned hub for selection, comparison and possibly influencing the buying decision of viewers worldwide. Some of the products are not available for worldwide delivery and it is mentioned on the said products. Few of the items do not have price tags and a customer must call the customer service representative to get the price quote. There is a wide range of accessories in different price ranges and for different purposes.



All items are made with the state of the art technology and latest methods of visual expertise. The gadgets differ from one another on the basis of assembly and purpose. Some include infrared night vision features while others are specifically made for star gazing and give a stark contrast of the black night sky against the bright stars. Other items such as high powered binoculars, which are a must have for nature enthusiasts and outdoor recreational groups enable people to view distant areas with excellent quality of lens encased in each pair. Each of the scopes is tested before being put up for sale. Outdoors Bay LLC is a synonym for quality and durability.



The latest addition to the brands available at Outdoors Bay LLC now includes Celestron. Celestron is a popular brand and is well known for making star gazing apparatus such as the powerful Sky Watcher. The items from Celestron are of the highest quality, in terms of durability and optical manufacturing. The images from the celestron products are very sharp and provide great contrast owing to the use of top quality lens in each item. Whether it is for household use, a recreation or for serious military work, Celestron products from Outdoors Bay are a must buy for everyone.



For more information, please visit http://www.outdoorsbay.com



Outdoorsbay LLC.

info@outdoorsbay.com

Metuchen, NJ

http://www.outdoorsbay.com