Outlived Classifieds Launches Secure Free Advertising Platform

Helmuts Meskonis, a Latvian national who moved to the UK in 2009 with his wife and four daughters is a man with a vision for the advertising industry. Working alone, he has transformed that vision into a valuable service for businesses and individuals seeking a better way in which to advertise products and services directly to a large online audience.



In 2011, Helmuts set up Outlived Classifieds to provide open term free advertising to all businesses and self-employed individuals in the UK. Working alone, Helmuts had an ambitious plan to create a new, free, advertising platform that would also allow the posting of international advertisements.* The realisation of his ambition is now a successful free and open source advertising website that is easy to use and simple to navigate. Users create their own free accounts to advertise and respond to adverts and can access a mobile friendly version of the website from their digital devices.



A different kind of advertising service



What makes Outlived Classifieds different, is that it is an open service and designed to help advertisers. Helmuts provides additional service via the website's live chat application. The service is free and hosted via a user-friendly website, which allows customers to post a variety of adverts in a safe and secure environment. Adverts range from domestic private sales, through to business services, car sales, room rentals and a wide range of other consumer and business items.



Industry-leading security



Outlived Classifieds has recently installed an Extended Validation SSL Certificate across the website, which ensures a safe flow of encrypted data for all users. This protects all of the site's customers when using a public wireless network with their laptop, mobile phone or tablet. This technology is cutting edge and demonstrates a 'best practice' approach to customer security and privacy. It ensures that all sensitive personal information - such as password and email addresses - are fully protected. With over 30pc of the website's visits now via mobile devices, Helmuts is committed to ensuring that their data is protected and safeguarded. He explains:



"I knew that installing this SSL encryption technology would not be a cheap exercise and I realised that there might be a negative impact on data speeds - but Outlived Classified's customers tell us that data security is a key concern for them and we are committed to ensuring high-quality service delivery."



"Outlived Classifieds is already a success story and with this latest security upgrade we're confident that the website can go to the next level and really provide our customers with a valuable advertising service."



- The strong exception on Outlived Classifieds, is for pharmaceuticals, as Helmuts feels strongly that such products should only be issued under medical advice.



