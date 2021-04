Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- Outpatient Clinics Market: Overview



The burgeoning demand from numerous individuals for treating themselves at outpatient clinics may serve as a great growth generator for the outpatient clinics market across the forecast period of 2020-2030. A myriad of top-notch healthcare facilities and the inculcation of the latest technologies at outpatient clinics may serve as a boon for the increase in the growth rate.



In addition, these clinics offer swift treatment and diagnosis. This aspect may also serve as a strong pillar of growth for the outpatient clinics market. The escalating numbers in cases relating to chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and others may paint the shades of growth across the canvas of the outpatient clinics market during 2020-2030.



This upcoming report on the outpatient clinics market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The report also offers thorough research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the outpatient clinics market. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the different aspects of the outpatient clinics market systematically.



Outpatient Clinics Market: Technological Advancements



Growing penetration of technological advancements in the outpatient clinics market is proving to be a positive growth influencer. Recent times have seen great achievements in the outpatient clinics market in terms of technology. This forecast period will continue the cycle of technological advancements. Some of the major advancements are as follows.



mHealth: Smartphones and tablets are finding their way in the healthcare sector through exceptional technologies. The outpatient clinics are not left behind. mHealth aids the physicians and doctors to check healthcare processes on the go. Therefore, this aspect may bring good growth opportunities for the outpatient clinics market.



Quick monitoring facilities: Outpatient clinics are embracing novel monitoring technologies for providing enhanced comfort to the patient and to enable quick diagnosis of a specific disorder or disease. For instance, Nihon Kohden recently launched a novel patient monitor, especially for outpatient clinics. This device helps the doctor to take readings at a faster pace and enables the rapid treatment of the patients.



Virtual clinics: The outpatient clinics market may grow largely on the back of the launch of various virtual clinics across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought great distress to the world through high transmission rates. Older people and individuals with comorbidities are more prone to SARS-CoV-2. Virtual clinics are proving to be a boon for people as it facilitates treatment without the need for a clinic visit. Mayo University Hospital has developed virtual clinics in response to COVID-19. Such developments help in increasing the growth rate of the outpatient clinics market greatly.



Outpatient Clinics Market: Key Investments and Funding



The growing influence of the outpatient clinics market is attracting many investment opportunities from all dimensions. Government support is also proving to be a boon for the growth of the outpatient clinics market. Here are some instances of increased investment trends across the outpatient clinics market.



Walgreens Boots Alliance recently announced $1 billion investment in VillageMD, its primary care partner to open 500-700 physician-staffed clinics inside its drugstores



Humania recently raised investments worth $100 mn for its North Africa healthcare platform that includes setting up of 300 outpatient clinics



Outpatient Clinics Market: Regional Dimension



The outpatient clinics market is regionally spread across Asia Pacific, North America, South and Central America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America may hold a significant market share across 2020-2030 owing to the rising number of virtual clinics. Government initiatives to reduce hospital admissions on the grounds of the novel coronavirus outbreak may also bring great growth opportunities for the outpatient clinics market.



Asia Pacific may expect considerable growth due to the increased focus on building robust health infrastructure and the escalating popularity of medical tourism.



