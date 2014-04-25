Outrageous Cakes Is Creating Edible Works of Art for Clients in Tampa and Central Florida Who Want a Cake to Remember

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- There’s something outrageous going on in Tampa and in fact throughout Central Florida. At least that’s what customers of Outrageous Cakes are saying. With a motto like “You Dream It, We Create It” it’s no wonder clients are turning to Outrageous Cakes for their unique and innovative cake designs. As the name suggests, the company creates one-of-a-kind cakes that have been described as edible works of art.



Outrageous Cakes can supply a masterpiece for just about any occasion including birthdays for children and adults, showers, and specialty parties. They also pride themselves on creating unique cakes for celebrations centered around welcoming home members of the military or a favorite sporting event like the Super Bowl. What makes the cakes so memorable is the 3-D design that Outrageous Cakes has perfected. Each cake comes to life and jumps off the table. Children love the cakes that are shaped like their favorites characters Darth Vader, a Transformer and The Lion King, and adults have fun with a cake shaped like their favorite sports mascot or favorite car.



The bakery uses only the finest ingredients in their cakes and offers cakes that are gluten free and allergen fee. The cakes are so popular that the bakery even offers consultation and tasting sessions so that customers can see just how their cake is made and get a preview of the delicious creation that will be the talk of their wedding or party.



Outrageous Cakes was voted the “Best Custom Cakes in Tampa Bay for 2013” and clients agree. The bakery is getting a great deal of praise and attention from locals with customers using words like “the best,” “fantastic!” and “amazing.” One happy client said, “This is the place to go for cakes!” and another exclaimed, “They are the best specialty bakery in Tampa.”



To learn more about Outrageous Cakes visit their website at http://www.outrageouscakes.com, call 813.956.2253 to speak with a representative or email at info@outrageouscakes.com. Outrageous Cakes also has a presence on Facebook.