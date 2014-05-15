Tattoo shop in West Palm Beach, FL begins local online marketing campaign

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Outrageous Tattoos, a tattoo and piercing shop operating in West Palm Beach, FL, has formed a marketing partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in small business web optimization.



In partnering with BizIQ, Outrageous Tattoos is seeking to bolster its local search engine rankings. BizIQ will assist the company in optimizing its brand across a multitude of websites, as well as streamlining its social presence, company information, online reviews and more. Outrageous Tattoos will reap the benefits of a brand new website and consistently updated blog that will serve as a knowledge base.



Through the optimization of its online presence, Outrageous Tattoos is seeking to garner local attention within its service area, catering to those customers seeking top quality tattoos and body piercings, performed to the highest quality standards by award winning artists and licensed professionals.



“We’re well known for our attention to detail and our ability to give our customers a warm, welcoming experience,” said Keith Grube, Owner of Outrageous Tattoos. “We’re constantly seeking to set ourselves apart from other local area tattoo shops and with the help of BizIQ and our new online presence, we’re expecting great results. Our goal is to show people that high quality tattoos and safe, convenient body piercings can be found right around the corner, if you know where to look for us!”



Opened in 1976, Outrageous Tattoos is well known for its award-winning staff of exceptional tattoo artists, as well as accredited piercers. This tattoo shop in West Palm Beach, FL offers custom tattoo art design and application, portrait tattoos, tattoo cover-ups, among a vast array of other specialties that vary among its artists. The company also provides body modification of all types, including piercings, studs, body piercings, ear piercing and more.



A member of the Alliance of Professional Tattooists, Outrageous Tattoos is the culmination of more than 75 years of combined tattooing experience through its staff. The company also prides itself on being the pinnacle for cleanliness and sterilization, practicing only the highest standards of sanitation at all times.



To learn more about Outrageous Tattoos, its services or to inquire about its capabilities, please contact the company through its website at http://outrageous-tattoos.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.