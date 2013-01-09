Outsourced Marketing and Sales: A Valuable Asset for SMEs

Berkshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are struggling to compete in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Such businesses usually employ less than 50 employees, meaning that marketing efforts need to be both cost-effective and productive.



Small businesses and non-profit groups are finding the boost they need by outsourcing their sales and marketing needs to marketing firms with the experience and staff to successfully perform such tasks as marketing launches, brand management, and marketing and sales efforts that would be too costly for a small business or non-profit to undertake on their own.



Outsourcing marketing and sales responsibilities eliminates the need for a sales and marketing department for smaller firms and non-profits that may not have the know-how or resources to launch a new brand or promote their cause. Larger companies, on the other hand, can afford to put the efforts into launching a new product or brand - and can afford to incur some losses while waiting for such efforts to pay off. Costs associated with launching a business can quickly escalate and overwhelm a new or small business or non-profit group. The average cost to start a small business is about £10,000. Non-profits can incur initial expenses upwards of £1,600. This doesn't even include normal operation fees.



Deren Stevens, Marketing Director of the Berkshire-based marketing firm Marketing Empire, emphasises the fact that having a reputable marketing team behind you "can be the difference between failure and success."



The company is one of the marketing firms putting the power of experienced staff to work for SMEs. This eliminates the need for a small business to put together a sales and marketing department that may not have the know-how or resources to launch a new brand. Costs associated with launching a business can quickly escalate beyond average or budgeted launch costs and quickly overwhelm a new or small business.



Mr. Stevens puts the comparison this way:"For the same cost of a single employee, [a small business] could have a whole team of marketers helping to grow their business, develop their brand, launch products/services to market, as well as help streamline the sales process."



A new business already has to absorb costs associated with paying for office space, buying office supplies, setting up computers, hiring employees, obtaining necessary permits and licenses, insurance, and other professional fees.



Many SMEs and non-profits are gravitating towards the idea of outsourcing marketing efforts as a way to cut down on expenses and focus more on doing business and raising funds. Having experienced marketing professionals working behind the scenes allows SMEs and non-profits to do just that.



For more information on Marketing Empire and their outsourced marketing campaigns, visit MarketingEmpire.co.uk.



Media Contact Information:



Website: http://www.MarketingEmpire.co.uk

Founder: Deren Stevens. Residing in Bracknell (Berkshire), UK.

Contact: Deren Stevens, Director

Email: deren@marketingempire.co.uk

info@marketingempire.co.uk.

Phone: 0800 298 4628

+44(0)208 133 3318



Interviews/Photos: we welcome contact from journalists and publications, and Mr. Stevens will be available for phone and face-to-face interviews at your convenience. Photos can be supplied, or a photography session can be scheduled in at your request. You have full permission to re-write this article for your online/offline publication as long as the main story remains the same; please contact us to confirm you will be publishing this story in order for us to keep track of media efforts.