Euroanswer Announces New Languages Added to Its Portfolio, Reaching 35 Languages in Total

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Euroanswer is the one stop solution for all outsourcing call center services needs, no matter the clients’ geographical location. As part of their continuous improvement, Euroanswer is happy to announce the expansion towards North European languages, reaching a total of 35 languages spoken as part of their portfolio.



The latest additions are Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish. These complement many of the other regional languages that are common within the company’s capabilities, such as: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Bulgarian, Slovenian, Serbian, Croatian, Macedonian, Albanian, Turkish, Russian, as well as others.



Due to a shift in communication paradigms and an increasing focus on more granular segments, determined by common social, professional or interest criteria, business leaders and marketers need more capabilities from call centers, while keeping a centralized project management and communication, at the same time. We have expanded our portfolio of languages to address this demand and to strengthen our multilingual call center provider position within Central and Eastern Europe” said Lucian Neagoe, Managing Partner with Euroanswer.



No matter what language the customers speak, Euroanswer is fully equipped to handle everything, from a language stand-point, as well as from a technological perspective.



Powerful and flexible call routing capabilities meet the basic call distribution requirements of their contact center and, at the same time, enable them to implement the more sophisticated call processing solutions that increase revenues, reduce costs, and win customer loyalty.



Euroanswer’s expertise and service quality is derived from its disciplined approach towards consistent performance measurement and improvement. The keys to success come from:



» Quick implementation of a fully operating and autonomous service

» Adapting the Outsourcing Call Centre Infrastructure to service requirements

» Permanent technical and operational support

» Information security

» Processes and procedures defined to maintain and improve quality

» Reduction of costs



For your next project please contact: lucian.neagoe@euroanswer.co.uk



More information about the call center services is available at: http://euroanswer.co.uk



About Euroanswer

Euroanswer offers BPO services (Outsourcing Call Center Services), regular call center, contact center, helpdesk, order taking and telemarketing in all European languages.



Euroanswer applies in call center the professional standards of the European contact center industry ITIL, ISO 9000, IIP.



Euroanswer is a trademark of Euroanswer S.R.L., having a call center in Bucharest, Romania and one in Skopje, Macedonia. Under this trademark, the company operates its own offices in Skopje, Macedonia and The United Kingdom.