Outstanding Poles in the USA SELECTED

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- The main organizers of the competition are the Foundation for the Polish Promotional Emblem "Poland Now", with the U.S. based partners Non-Profit Organization Pangea Alliance, an association engaged in building relations between Poles at home and abroad. The competition is the patronage of the office of the President, the Senate and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland. The main objective of the competition is to create a positive image of Poles living around the world and their achievements in highlighting and promoting their ability to succeed beyond the Polish borders at a world class level.



The winners of the consular districts of New York and Chicago will represent the U.S. in the global finals in Warsaw. The winner will receive the title of "Outstanding Pole in the World" at the June gala "Poland Now" at the Grand Theatre. The Committee of Experts has selected this year's nine winners, awarding prizes in the following categories: culture, education, personality, business and the young Pole.



In the category "Culture" the chapter honored the outstanding Polish painter and creator of world famous posters Rafal Olbinski, also choreographer and promoter of Polish art of dance in the United States Magdalene Solarz. In "Education" the award was presented to distinguished engineer Mark Dollar and Dr. John Kraso?, the most outstanding Polish geologist who has made many breakthroughs and discoveries throughout the world including, the first identified shale gas discovery in Poland.



In the category of "Personality" long distinguished Polish-American activist and chief editor of the weekly "Kurier Plus" Sophie K?opotowska, and activist and President of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation Carle Knorowski took the prize. In "Business" it was a sad but certainly refflective choice as the chapter posthumously awarded the distinguished Pole Wojciech Inglot for his lifetime achievements. One of the most prominent Polish businessman and president of Inglot Cosmetics died suddenly on February 23, 2013, in Przemysl, Poland where he came from.



The title of "Young Pole of the Year" which does not compete for the World award, in this edition was awarded to distinguished Investment Banker/Entrepreneur Oskar Kowalski, who is considered the most promissing Polish talent on Wall Street heading up the Eastern European Equity Group at Legend Securities. Mr. Kowalski this year also Co-Founded Quiet Ink Entertainment with long time friend and Multi-Platinum selling recording artist Sacario. Incredibly the real story here might actually be the fact that Mr. Kowalski was homeless just 4 years ago, quiet an amazing achievement in all regards.



He stated, “Absolutely the greatest achievement of my life, I will cherish this award for the rest of my life as it validates victory, not for me but for everyone who believed in me as a human being and gave me a chance to start a new life, I hope I will continue to make my country proud and give inspiration to anyone who feels like they can't, because you can if you believe.” Director Peter Uzarowicz, author of the film "The Officer's Wife", telling the true story of families of officers killed in Katyn was also chosen.



-This is the third edition of the "Outstanding Pole" award and we are delighted that each year the project is gaining prestige and momentum. Next year the competition will be extended for a further two constituencies with the additions of California and Florida to the U.S. representation - says Gregory Fritz, vice president of Pangea Alliance. - Thus we will be able to appreciate and bring attention to the most distinguished Poles in the United States even further, awarding them the most prestigious non-governmental distinction in Poland, which is the statuet of the "Outstanding Pole".



