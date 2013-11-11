Outstanding Possibilities of New Magento 1.8 Migration with Cart2Cart

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Cart2Cart - an automated shopping cart migration service rolled out the straightforward way to migrate to a new Magento 1.8, and now data transfer procedure is simple and convenient.



The number of features and provided opportunities identify the popularity and success of the e-commerce platform. Shopping cart vendors work hard to improve the functionality of their solutions. Magento has gone a long way of development and now it’s the most widely used shopping cart. This platform gives huge space for customization and outstanding functionality. Each release of the platform includes new features and fixes. New Magento Community Edition 1.8 is not an exception. This shopping cart includes all the features to provide excellent opportunities for online store owners. Because of its rich set of tools out of the box and performance fixes, Magento is getting more and more popular.



The latest Magento Community Edition 1.8 version goes with almost 350 functional improvements including:



- Admin order creation

- Payment methods

- Web API components and many other.



The new release received a long-awaited performance improvements. Developers made several fixes in cache adapters for single server systems. It is aimed to decrease the quantity of cached pages those have to be refreshed after products upgrades. This fix helps stores with a huge databases to work faster.



Another portion of improvements got a tax calculation section, mainly Product Tax and Discount Calculation. Moreover, there are other important troubleshoots, that can resolve old issues connected with this part of Magento shopping cart.



Cart2Cart Team keeps working to make data migration process easier and more convenient. The service determines the new way of data transfer technologies and now Cart2Cart provides full support of the new Magento 1.8.



Migration service allows to move data briskly and securely from more than 45 different shopping carts to Magento Community Edition 1.8. The whole procedure is so simple, that even people without programming skills can perform data transfer.



Cart2Cart gives a chance to perform absolutely free Demo Migration to ensure that data transfer to Magento 1.8 is simple and convenient.



Effortless Migration



As Magento provides outstanding opportunities for online business, more and more e-merchants recognize the need to move data from their current platform. However, data transfer is a difficult procedure that requires certain skills and knowledge. Luckily, Cart2Cart gives an alternative way for successful and effortless migration to Magento 1.8.



Besides main data transfer options, such as migration of products, customers, orders and other related information, Cart2Cart rolled out even more useful opportunities:



- Migration of categories and products SEO URLs

- Transferring of images in product descriptions

- Pr serving order IDs

- Create product variants based on combinations of their attributes values

- Skip product thumbnail images migration



Visit this page to read more information on Magento 1.8 migration:

http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com/supported-carts/55-magento



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated shopping cart migration service that gives an opportunity to move from one shopping cart to another. More than 4 years of experience and over 11 000 successful data transfers made Cart2Cart a world leading migration service. From now on, migration for e-merchants is as simple as a game.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@shopping-cart-migration.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com